My parents never told me I was ugly. On the contrary, I know my mom told me I was beautiful. She sewed clothes for me and encouraged self-expression in how I dressed. I can't imagine she ever thought I was ugly. I also know that learning music and playing in a competitive marching band takes intelligence. But the things you hear the most, sink in and make it easy to collect assumptions about what's being emphasized in others around you. Especially if it's your sisters.

My middle sister (the smart one) came to visit over the summer and stayed with me. She's learning to play the drums. I played sideline percussion in high school, so she was a bit nervous to let me watch a video of her playing. I've never played a drum set and she rocked it. I was impressed.

She told me, "I wish I could have learned an instrument as a kid, but you were the talented one."

She had also felt stuck in her childhood compartment. But the more we talked, she pointed out something I hadn't considered. We didn't grow up in a wealthy home. We weren't poor by any means, but my dad could rub two pennies together and turn it into a dollar. He is frugal, smart and knows how to plan. I guess that's what a degree in accounting and a career as a comptroller will get you.

Maybe what Dad could manage was to support one special interest for each of us. "It was very privileged of us to think otherwise," my sister said. She's right. Dad did what he could. And as a grown-up I know that I am talented. I'm also smart and my husband thinks I'm beautiful, so that's all that matters. I also know that each of my sisters are all of those things as well. I'm grateful for the opportunities I've been given as well as the lessons adulthood has helped me learn.