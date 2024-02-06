Our Opinion: Chamber's Home + Outdoor Living Show set for this weekend

Spring is just around the corner, and we’re already thinking about it.
We’re looking forward to sitting outside on the patio or deck, maybe by the pool or barbecue grill. And, yes, we know we have a few items on the to-do list. Is this the year to replace those windows? The gutters need some attention, too. And what about the hedges?
Luckily, we can get a jump start on spring’s leisure activities and improvement projects at the annual Cape Chamber Home + Outdoor Living Show this weekend. For two days, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 7 and 8, the event — presented by Window World and Dutch Enterprises — will invite attendees to see the latest in home and outdoors living technology, equipment and style. Experts will demonstrate tips and techniques to spruce up all manner of living spaces, and pros will offer their services for all types of enhancements.
From weather-proofing to energy efficiency to “wow” factors, ideas to improve home life experiences will be on full display.
The event will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. Tickets are $5 for adults and free for children 12 and under with paid adult admission at the Show Me Center on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau.
We’ll see you there!
