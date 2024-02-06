Celebrating FFA

Like so many in southeast and south-central Missouri, agriculture has always been an important part of my life. I'll never forget the memories I have as a young kid spending time at, and working on, my grandparents' farm -- the very same one I own, operate, and live on today. The experience and skills I gained were very valuable, but nothing made me better prepared to run my cattle ranch -- or serve in Congress -- than my local FFA chapter. That's because FFA is about much more than growing crops and raising animals; It's about growing leaders.

Every year during National FFA Week, which was celebrated February 17-24, thousands of FFA students -- past and present -- share stories about the program and reflect on how it has impacted their lives. And there's no question that FFA forever changed mine. My role as president of the Salem FFA chapter helped me overcome my fear of public speaking. Through FFA, I developed core values like responsibility, accountability, hard work, and the importance of building up the community around you. There's a reason that my Salem FFA jacket is proudly displayed on the wall of my office in Washington; It made such a profound impact on my life.

One of the highlights of my job is meeting with FFA students from southeast and south-central Missouri, whether it's in D.C. or back home in the state. During my visit to Couch R-1 in December, I had the opportunity to meet the local FFA chapter, and I was so impressed by their extensive knowledge of, and passion for, Missouri agriculture. Regardless of whether they decide to pursue a career in agriculture, as FFA students, I know they have a very bright future ahead.