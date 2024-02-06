Celebrating Easter during the coronavirus crisis

Unless something changes in the next few days, this will be an Easter like no one has ever experienced, just as it was a Palm Sunday like no other. The reason for the season is Jesus, of course, as Easter is a celebration of His resurrection. It's also the emergence of spring, vibrant colors and renewal. The coronavirus cloud now hanging over us, however, puts a damper on the usual ways we celebrate, so it's going to take intentionality not to cave to the chaos and its ensuing emotions.

I push back against gloom and doom. I'm a person of faith, and I'm wired to expect the best. Having said that, even I cannot deny that this is a heavy time with the potential to leave us overwhelmed. Traditionally, this time of year is when we exult in coming out of our homes, where we've hunkered down to a certain extent during the winter months. It's a time of milling about, shopping for the kids or ourselves for the Easter outfit or the spring wardrobe. It's a time of lightheartedness, opening the windows, breathing in the fresh air. And, of course, on Easter Sunday, which I like to call Resurrection Sunday, it's a time to gather joyfully with like-minded people to worship the risen Savior. Even people who don't regularly attend church often do so on this special Sunday.

This year may or may not allow the societal staples. How I would love for things to change in an instant -- how I pray for that. But the truth is if we're waiting on circumstances to change to get in the spirit of the Holy Spirit, we may find ourselves in a ditch of despair. If our celebration of the Lord is tied to where we spend a particular Sunday, we may be in a bind. If, however, we carry within us the hope that this season represents, we'll find joy that supersedes this alternate reality we're wading through.

As we struggle with the crisis, chaos and questions we're facing, as we each feel the pressures that come with a new normal -- which is anything but -- and as we navigate what it takes to be safe and keep our loved ones safe, we're going to have to decide not to be buried with darkness.