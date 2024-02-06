Celebrating Easter during the coronavirus crisis

Unless something changes in the next few days, this will be an Easter like no one has ever experienced, just as it was a Palm Sunday like no other. The reason for the season is Jesus, of course, as Easter is a celebration of His resurrection. It's also the emergence of spring, vibrant colors and renewal. The coronavirus cloud now hanging over us, however, puts a damper on the usual ways we celebrate, so it's going to take intentionality not to cave to the chaos and its ensuing emotions.
I push back against gloom and doom. I'm a person of faith, and I'm wired to expect the best. Having said that, even I cannot deny that this is a heavy time with the potential to leave us overwhelmed. Traditionally, this time of year is when we exult in coming out of our homes, where we've hunkered down to a certain extent during the winter months. It's a time of milling about, shopping for the kids or ourselves for the Easter outfit or the spring wardrobe. It's a time of lightheartedness, opening the windows, breathing in the fresh air. And, of course, on Easter Sunday, which I like to call Resurrection Sunday, it's a time to gather joyfully with like-minded people to worship the risen Savior. Even people who don't regularly attend church often do so on this special Sunday.
This year may or may not allow the societal staples. How I would love for things to change in an instant -- how I pray for that. But the truth is if we're waiting on circumstances to change to get in the spirit of the Holy Spirit, we may find ourselves in a ditch of despair. If our celebration of the Lord is tied to where we spend a particular Sunday, we may be in a bind. If, however, we carry within us the hope that this season represents, we'll find joy that supersedes this alternate reality we're wading through.
As we struggle with the crisis, chaos and questions we're facing, as we each feel the pressures that come with a new normal -- which is anything but -- and as we navigate what it takes to be safe and keep our loved ones safe, we're going to have to decide not to be buried with darkness.
How do we make and maintain such a decision in times such as this? Good question.
The message of the resurrection is the answer. Believers know that when Jesus was crucified, it didn't look good. Those observing with the natural eye only saw pain, defeat and no way out. But on the third day, by the power of the Spirit, they saw Jesus overcome pain, silence despair and defeat death as He came out of the tomb. Death had to bow to life.
We, too, have this same hope in this same Savior. He's not just Lord in the good times. He's Lord in the crazy times also. In fact, He often allows the negativity to draw us to a new place -- to His presence like never before. So Easter this year may not look like any other Easter we've ever experienced, and although the reason for it -- the coronavirus -- is not a good thing at all, good can still come out of it. There is, after all, no testimony without a test, no crown without a cross and no resurrection without a death.
I encourage each of us to pray for the best and expect the best. Let's call on the Lord to heal the sick and strengthen the weak. Let's ask him to cover us and protect us. Let's cry out to Him for business sustainability and family finances. While practicing social distancing, let's find creative ways to be good to neighbors and kind to strangers. And let us utilize this unique time to draw close to Jesus, Who paid the ultimate price so that we can do just that. This is what the love of God is all about. This is what Jesus demonstrated. It's not the new outfit or the Easter meal or our favorite seat in church. Those things are fine. But if that's what we have to have to have hope, we've missed it all. Look, I'm encouraging myself as much as I'm encouraging all of you. I would love this Resurrection Sunday to gather safely with my church family in person, not just online, but no matter where I am this Sunday or the next, this Monday, Tuesday, and so on, I make a decision to worship the risen Savior and embrace a deeper relationship with Him. Will you join me?
Adrienne Ross is owner of Adrienne Ross Communications and a former Southeast Missourian editorial board member.
