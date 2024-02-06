Catholic university walking the walk

"You are not alone." The midterm elections with their fury, scandals and histrionics, work to drown out this message we could all stand to hear.

"You are not alone" is the message that my alma mater, the Catholic University of America, is sending students, faculty and staff.

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, outgoing university president John Garvey wrote: "At any university, a significant portion of the population (students and employees) are of childbearing age, and unplanned pregnancies are a part of life. How do we care for mothers and children here? How do we strengthen the fathers? How do we better support all families who are part of the Catholic University community?"

These are the questions we need to be asking.

Catholic University's new president, Peter Fitzpatrick, is leading the way for how college campuses should be -- giving increased parental leave to faculty and staff, as well as providing little things that say a lot -- like designated parking spots for pregnant moms and more diaper-changing stations on campus. The already-existing food pantry on campus is adding baby and toddler essentials like diapers and wipes.

In the new pregnancy resource manual for students, the university chaplain is the first face you see. Father Aquinas Guilbeau writes to the pregnant student: "(The University) surrounds you with friends and family, with faculty and staff, with clergy and religious, all eager to help. You are not alone. 'I am with you,' says the Lord. And so are we. The University community is ready to accompany and assist you."