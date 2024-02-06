Cash for kids, no work required

Democrats used to be the party of working people. Now, they sneer at people who work hard.

Democrats pushing to pass the Build Back Better bill want a single parent with two kids to be able to take home well over $31,000 in cash and noncash federal benefits a year, tax-free, without having to work. The handouts are even higher in states that offer generous benefits. So why get a job?

Nonworking adults are already eligible for food stamps, housing vouchers and health care. Now, Democrats want to send them monthly checks if they have kids — up to $300 per kid. The checks, nicknamed "Biden Bucks," originated earlier this year to help tide over families who lost their jobs because of COVID. President Joe Biden's team wants to convert them into a permanent entitlement. House Republicans mock it as "cash-for-kids."

Everyone wants to help kids, but Republicans and one lone Democratic senator, Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., oppose handing out cash to able-bodied parents without requiring them to work or train for a job. Democrats and their media allies bash that as cruelty. Washington Post columnist Paul Waldman attacks work requirements as a "time tax and ritual humiliation" on poor people. Really? The rest of us have to work, and there's nothing humiliating about it.

The political battle over "Biden Bucks" is key to where we as a nation are headed.

In 1996, President Bill Clinton and a bipartisan majority in Congress passed welfare reform, eliminating cash welfare without work or job preparation. It worked. Child poverty dropped from 13% to less than 4%, and teen pregnancies and welfare dependence plummeted. Democrats want to undo these reforms.

Biden himself supported the work requirement then, but he says he's adamantly against it now. So much for his blue-collar cred.

New York Times columnist Paul Krugman admits eliminating the work requirement "represents a philosophical break with the past few decades" and "the obsessive fear that poor people might take advantage of government aid by choosing not to work."