Cardinals broadcaster Rick Horton named Semoball Awards keynote

Each year we look for three things in our keynote speaker for the Semoball Awards: 1) name recognition; 2) connection to the audience (athletes and adults); and 3) a good message. The Semoball Awards is about recognizing the top athletes and coaches for their performance on the field and in the classroom. The speaker is the opportunity to inspire.
In the first five years of the Semoball Awards each keynote speaker has been dynamic and shared an important message. The lineup since 2014 has included: mountain climber Kyle Maynard; gold medalist softball star Jennie Finch; Super Bowl champion Mark Schlereth; World Series MVP David Eckstein; and women's professional basketball player Lisa Leslie. Each had high points and key messages based on their own experiences and lessons learned. They have also challenged those in attendance to continue growing, be it within the context of sports, school or other areas of life.
Cardinals broadcaster and former pitcher Rick Horton will join the list of notable speakers this summer as the 2019 Semoball Awards keynote speaker.
Most know Horton for his TV and radio broadcasting career with the Cardinals. He's translated his playing career to media, which is not easy for every professional baseball player. He's one of the stronger analysts and play-by-play voices. His quick wit, intellect and baseball awareness make broadcasts more entertaining. Listen in, and you'll learn something.
Horton's playing career over seven seasons included a 32-27 win-loss record, 15 saves and a 3.76 ERA over 673 1/3 innings. He also pitched in 13 postseason games, including a few strong Cardinals teams as well as the 1988 World Series champion Dodgers.
These days, in addition to broadcasting Cardinals games, Horton serves as director for the St. Louis Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He has led chapel services for the Cardinals and, before they moved to Los Angeles, the NFL's St. Louis Rams. Faith is at the top of the list for him.
I had the opportunity to interview Horton seven years ago while he was in Cape Girardeau for the Cardinals Caravan. He talked about his faith and how mentorship he received as a minor league baseball player shaped his life course.
We see on a regular basis how good mentorship makes a difference. Whether it's the Honorable Young Men's Club in the Cape public schools, a coach or a family friend, it's vitally important. There will likely be athletes at the Semoball Awards who have benefited from a good mentor-mentee relationship. But each of us can improve.
Horton also will reflect on where the Cardinals team stands come mid-season. Hope springs eternal in spring training. By July, we'll know more about this team. And Horton will bring a perspective Cardinals fan will find interesting.
A little trivia about Horton: While a minor league baseball player, a teammate asked Horton if he would become his agent. Horton declined. The player is known today as Major League Baseball Hall of Fame slugger Jim Thome.
Tickets for the Semoball Awards, including VIP tickets that include a meet-and-greet and photo opportunity with Horton, are on sale at semoball.com/awards.
Special thanks to the event's presenting sponsor SoutheastHEALTH; official bank sponsor The Bank of Missouri; and title sponsors SEMO ESPN Radio, the St. Louis Cardinals and rustmedia.
Fall sports finalists for the Semoball Awards have been announced and winter sports finalists are coming soon. Keep watching semoball.com for more information.
Here's to another inspiring evening as we celebrate the best of the best in high school sports at the Semoball Awards.
Lucas Presson is assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian.
