Cardinals broadcaster Rick Horton named Semoball Awards keynote

Each year we look for three things in our keynote speaker for the Semoball Awards: 1) name recognition; 2) connection to the audience (athletes and adults); and 3) a good message. The Semoball Awards is about recognizing the top athletes and coaches for their performance on the field and in the classroom. The speaker is the opportunity to inspire.

In the first five years of the Semoball Awards each keynote speaker has been dynamic and shared an important message. The lineup since 2014 has included: mountain climber Kyle Maynard; gold medalist softball star Jennie Finch; Super Bowl champion Mark Schlereth; World Series MVP David Eckstein; and women's professional basketball player Lisa Leslie. Each had high points and key messages based on their own experiences and lessons learned. They have also challenged those in attendance to continue growing, be it within the context of sports, school or other areas of life.

Cardinals broadcaster and former pitcher Rick Horton will join the list of notable speakers this summer as the 2019 Semoball Awards keynote speaker.

Most know Horton for his TV and radio broadcasting career with the Cardinals. He's translated his playing career to media, which is not easy for every professional baseball player. He's one of the stronger analysts and play-by-play voices. His quick wit, intellect and baseball awareness make broadcasts more entertaining. Listen in, and you'll learn something.

Horton's playing career over seven seasons included a 32-27 win-loss record, 15 saves and a 3.76 ERA over 673 1/3 innings. He also pitched in 13 postseason games, including a few strong Cardinals teams as well as the 1988 World Series champion Dodgers.

These days, in addition to broadcasting Cardinals games, Horton serves as director for the St. Louis Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He has led chapel services for the Cardinals and, before they moved to Los Angeles, the NFL's St. Louis Rams. Faith is at the top of the list for him.

I had the opportunity to interview Horton seven years ago while he was in Cape Girardeau for the Cardinals Caravan. He talked about his faith and how mentorship he received as a minor league baseball player shaped his life course.