Cape's Shad Burner played role in state COVID vaccination rollout

Missouri appears to be heading in a good direction with COVID-19. In November the state's virus positivity rate was 22%, but this week the number dropped to 4%. More and more individuals are receiving the vaccine, and supply is on the uptick.
The last 12 months have not been easy, but Missouri has navigated the pandemic without extended lockdowns or mask mandates. Gov. Mike Parson has encouraged responsible action by the state's residents while leaving mask mandate decisions up to local municipalities, the right approach in my opinion.
Gov. Parson has also implemented a "whole of government" approach to navigating nuances of the pandemic.
I recently spoke with Shad Burner, southeast regional manager for the department of economic development, about his role -- not a traditional health care position -- and the importance of it during the pandemic.
Burner has been in the department for about two years, a position that works with existing businesses located in 25 Southeast Missouri counties.
"Our primary role is working with businesses that are looking to expand and grow, and trying to help them add jobs and investment throughout the region," Burner said. "The other piece of that role is working specifically with communities as they try to position themselves to grow as well, whether that's infrastructure, recruiting businesses, whatever that looks like in the individual communities itself."
It's an economic development position. "Connectors," as Burner described it. Whether that's with grant funding, federal resources, state resources or any number of economic development incentives.
Before COVID, Burner was on the road several days a week building relationships in the communities he serves. He helps businesses looking to expand get across the finish line, adding jobs and investment faster than they could otherwise.
That's the role he normally plays, but since January he's been plugged in to the state's COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
"Throughout all of COVID, the governor has been pretty clear that this was the biggest challenge facing the state," Burner said. "And we need to approach it as a whole government, not just allowing the department of health in a silo to tackle this thing. We needed to bring all the resources we had to bear as a state to really get involved and make sure we can tackle this, because it's a two-front thing. There's health, but then the economy."
Burner said Rob Dixon, the department of economic development director, has been engaged throughout the pandemic at the governor's request. But the department took on more of a role with Missouri's COVID vaccination rollout beginning in late December.
"So when the vaccine rollout started to happen, Director Dixon was asked to lead the planning for Phase 1B and beyond. So, at that point, he asked me to step in and be engaged with him to help in that process. So probably the last week of December into the first week of January, we really started getting into what does the planning look like. How do we roll out the next phases? What's the timing look like for that?"
More specifically, the department of economic development played a role in creating communication channels.
"We've played a specific role in helping communicate what was happening and provide a dialogue, not only to communicate out, but to receive feedback in and incorporate that into the planning process."
One of the key areas of influence has been communication with vaccinators on supply certainty. So far in the vaccination process, the demand has been stronger than supply -- though that's beginning to change.
Burner said he worked with Dixon, health department officials and others to help establish distribution channels "so that hospitals could have some certainty that we're going to get X number of vaccine every week."
Burner reiterated that economic development personnel did not make decisions about how much vaccine a facility would receive. These individuals were just part of the process for establishing a "communication framework."
"Frankly, most of the time, we have asked the vaccinators in each region to help us solve the hard problems. So we're saying this is how much vaccine we have. Tell us how much you can use. It's probably more than we can give you, but help us understand how much we can use. And then within that, help us understand where this needs to go regionally to meet your demand."
It's an interesting process. Nothing has been in a silo, Burner said. The state health department is making health-related decisions. Economic development is helping with communication channels. And Gov. Parson's deputy chief of staff Robert Knodell (a SEMO graduate and Southeast Missouri native) is quarterbacking much of the effort.
Burner looks forward to refocusing his attention on economic development post-pandemic, but he's enjoyed being part a vital health effort.
"I will say that it's been a very, very rewarding experience. And I'm amazed at what is happening on the front lines of this effort. I'm in the background, hopefully helping clear the path a little bit for the people who are doing the really hard work. And it's been an honor to be a part of it. I don't think I have a future in health care, but I'm glad to have played a role and looking forward to going back to economic development soon."
