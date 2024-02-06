Cape's Shad Burner played role in state COVID vaccination rollout

Missouri appears to be heading in a good direction with COVID-19. In November the state's virus positivity rate was 22%, but this week the number dropped to 4%. More and more individuals are receiving the vaccine, and supply is on the uptick.

The last 12 months have not been easy, but Missouri has navigated the pandemic without extended lockdowns or mask mandates. Gov. Mike Parson has encouraged responsible action by the state's residents while leaving mask mandate decisions up to local municipalities, the right approach in my opinion.

Gov. Parson has also implemented a "whole of government" approach to navigating nuances of the pandemic.

I recently spoke with Shad Burner, southeast regional manager for the department of economic development, about his role -- not a traditional health care position -- and the importance of it during the pandemic.

Burner has been in the department for about two years, a position that works with existing businesses located in 25 Southeast Missouri counties.

"Our primary role is working with businesses that are looking to expand and grow, and trying to help them add jobs and investment throughout the region," Burner said. "The other piece of that role is working specifically with communities as they try to position themselves to grow as well, whether that's infrastructure, recruiting businesses, whatever that looks like in the individual communities itself."

It's an economic development position. "Connectors," as Burner described it. Whether that's with grant funding, federal resources, state resources or any number of economic development incentives.

Before COVID, Burner was on the road several days a week building relationships in the communities he serves. He helps businesses looking to expand get across the finish line, adding jobs and investment faster than they could otherwise.

That's the role he normally plays, but since January he's been plugged in to the state's COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

"Throughout all of COVID, the governor has been pretty clear that this was the biggest challenge facing the state," Burner said. "And we need to approach it as a whole government, not just allowing the department of health in a silo to tackle this thing. We needed to bring all the resources we had to bear as a state to really get involved and make sure we can tackle this, because it's a two-front thing. There's health, but then the economy."

Burner said Rob Dixon, the department of economic development director, has been engaged throughout the pandemic at the governor's request. But the department took on more of a role with Missouri's COVID vaccination rollout beginning in late December.