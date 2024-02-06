Cape's minor league baseball team gets a name this afternoon

Today we will learn the name of Cape Girardeau's new minor league baseball team.

The wood-bat Prospect League team is preparing for its inaugural season in summer 2019. The team is expected to play a 60-game schedule, and the home location will be Capaha Field. Team owner Andy Patel deserves credit for his investment along with management group Jim Limbaugh and Mark Hogan. This is a labor of love, and I'm looking forward to the experience of watching minor league baseball in my hometown.

Part of the fun is that Capaha will get a nice upgrade. Ownership is investing about $500,000 in upgrades and the city, through the parks and recreation sales tax, will contribute $1 million.

Back to the name of the team.

The public was given an opportunity to vote, and the options included: Cape Catfish, Cape Bluebirds and Cape Steamboats.

I won't pretend to know all of the discussions or how they came to these conclusions. I do appreciate the time and expertise that goes into branding an organization. And I do not have any inside knowledge of what the name will be. That said, as a baseball enthusiast here's my take on the choices.

Cape Catfish. We're a river town, and when I think catfish I think about Port Cape in downtown Cape Girardeau. I also think of Lent and the number of church fish fries each year. It's catchy. (Pun intended.) And it has some context to the area.

Cape Bluebirds. We have the Redhawks, St. Louis Cardinals, Memphis Redbirds just to name a few teams. Charleston High School has the Bluejays. For my taste, the bird theme is overplayed in this region. And plus, who's intimidated by a blue bird?

Steamboats. I get the connection. We certainly have our fair share of riverboats. What kind of mascot are you going to have with this name? Billy the Boat?