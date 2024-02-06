I am writing in response to the recent article titled "Cape Girardeau school board votes to offer contract to next superintendent". Contrary to the article, the vote was not unanimous. To the motion made "to allow the board president to enter into a contract with...", my answer was the sole dissenting vote. My vote was not a reflection of any candidate, but rather a reflection of our process, given the board policy about the selection of the superintendent of schools.

The policy states, in part, "the board will conduct an active search to find the person believed most capable of putting into action the policies of the board, while it remains cognizant of the aspirations of the community, and of the professional and support staff." Our search failed to yield a pool of candidates from which I feel we could select a person 'MOST capable'.

We do have one applicant who I agree is both qualified and capable of leading our school district. However, I feel that not putting that person up against a slate of other candidates is a disservice to the students, the staff, the community and to that candidate.