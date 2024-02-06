This is Part 2 of an interview with Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair.

At the center of the George Floyd death in Minnesota was a police officer with multiple red flags on his record, a system where officers could get lost in the paperwork, and a union that traditionally makes it more difficult to terminate the employment of an officer.

In my recent interview with Cape Girardeau Police chief Wes Blair, we spoke about why these things matter and how Cape Girardeau can avoid a similar situation.

Though there is no police union in Cape Girardeau, Blair said he had a firsthand look at the civil service challenges in Texas, where he worked before coming to Missouri.

To remove a police officer in Texas, Blair said, the chief would make an employment termination recommendation and the officer could appeal to a third-party arbitrator.

"And this third-party arbitrator, who is not even part of your community, makes the decision on whether or not the officer gets fired," Blair said.

Arbitration wasn't limited to issues of termination. Even giving an officer the day off could be an action eligible for arbitration -- a costly process for the local community, he said.

In arbitration, each party can have seven people struck from the list. Arbitrators don't want to be known for always siding with the department or the officer. It almost became like a quota, Blair said.

He gave an example where a sergeant and a female officer had an affair. As her superior officer, the sergeant had to write up the female officer for an infraction and she subsequently accused him of sexual assault. During the course of the investigation, the female officer recanted her sexual assault accusation.

The department recommended termination of both employees: The sergeant for having an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate and the female officer for perjury.

Both officers went to arbitration with two different arbitrators. While the department thought both should be fired, they expected if one wasn't, it would be the sergeant. Other than this lapse in judgment, he had been a good officer. The female officer, however, had broken a cardinal rule of policing: She lied.

The firing of the sergeant was upheld while the female officer was granted her job back.

In Cape Girardeau, if an officer's employment needs to be terminated the chief can make the decision without a binding arbitration process. The officer can appeal to the city manager, but Blair said all of his firings have been upheld.

To prevent a George Floyd situation in Cape Girardeau, Blair said leaders have to weed out the bad cops before a bad situation arises.

"You know, one of the things that is so important in a police department is your first line supervisory level, your sergeants. Because they're the ones who are out working with those officers day in and day out, and they're the ones that should be picking up on officers' behavior and, you know, is this officer one that pushes the line? Or is this one? Is he having some personal problems at home? Or is there something going on with him that we need to look into or address before we get to that level?"

Blair said Cape Girardeau has the luxury of having "some pretty good sergeants" who know their officers.

"We've also got the body cameras, and we do random routine reviews of those. So that would weed an officer out, too."

Unlike a major metro, Blair said it's harder here to get "lost in the shuffle of the paperwork." In Cape Girardeau, an officer is not going to get to the point of having 18 disciplinary actions and still be working like the offending cop in Minneapolis.