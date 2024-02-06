Few Cardinals baseball players have been more beloved than Lou Brock, the legendary outfielder who accumulated more than 3,000 hits and 938 stolen bases in his illustrious career.

That love and admiration has been on display this week since the Hall of Famer died last weekend.

Ron Watts, senior pastor of LaCroix Church in Cape Girardeau, grew up in St. Louis and said Brock was his favorite player.

"I became a fan when I was 7 when they went to the World Series and beat the Red Sox," Watts told me Thursday afternoon, "and, of course, Lou Brock was the star of the team, hitting wise."

Though a tremendous hitter, Brock may be best known on the field for his base stealing ability. Watts recalled being at the game when Brock surpassed Maury Wills for the single season stolen base record. Brock would finish the 1974 season with 118 stolen bases, and the record held until Rickey Henderson topped Brock with 130 stolen bags in 1982.

Watts recalled how Brock didn't rely on pure speed to steal bases. He had an uncanny ability to read a pitcher's move to home plate -- doing so without the advantages of computers and modern day analytics.

"He was a genius about studying pitchers and their moves," Watts said.

Though he's remembered for wearing the "birds on the bat" uniform, Brock started his career with the Chicago Cubs. It was the time before his career really took off, and the Cardinals traded then-popular pitcher Ernie Broglio for Brock. Players and fans questioned the move thinking the Cubs came out with the better end of the deal. But Brock's career would take off in St. Louis, making the trade one of the most lopsided of all time.

In his 1985 Hall of Fame acceptance speech, Brock talked about three areas important for sustained success: The ability to put it all together (run, hit and throw), determination and the support of the people -- the latter of which he certainly had from Cardinals fans.

Fans loved Brock, according to Watts, because not only was he talented on the field but he was humble. Similar to another beloved player in Willie McGee, Brock was unassuming and humble yet a force to be reckoned with on the field.

Watts recalled that after his career ended, Brock would return to the field for Opening Day ceremonies and fans would provide the familiar "Louuuuuu" greeting.