Few Cardinals baseball players have been more beloved than Lou Brock, the legendary outfielder who accumulated more than 3,000 hits and 938 stolen bases in his illustrious career.
That love and admiration has been on display this week since the Hall of Famer died last weekend.
Ron Watts, senior pastor of LaCroix Church in Cape Girardeau, grew up in St. Louis and said Brock was his favorite player.
"I became a fan when I was 7 when they went to the World Series and beat the Red Sox," Watts told me Thursday afternoon, "and, of course, Lou Brock was the star of the team, hitting wise."
Though a tremendous hitter, Brock may be best known on the field for his base stealing ability. Watts recalled being at the game when Brock surpassed Maury Wills for the single season stolen base record. Brock would finish the 1974 season with 118 stolen bases, and the record held until Rickey Henderson topped Brock with 130 stolen bags in 1982.
Watts recalled how Brock didn't rely on pure speed to steal bases. He had an uncanny ability to read a pitcher's move to home plate -- doing so without the advantages of computers and modern day analytics.
"He was a genius about studying pitchers and their moves," Watts said.
Though he's remembered for wearing the "birds on the bat" uniform, Brock started his career with the Chicago Cubs. It was the time before his career really took off, and the Cardinals traded then-popular pitcher Ernie Broglio for Brock. Players and fans questioned the move thinking the Cubs came out with the better end of the deal. But Brock's career would take off in St. Louis, making the trade one of the most lopsided of all time.
In his 1985 Hall of Fame acceptance speech, Brock talked about three areas important for sustained success: The ability to put it all together (run, hit and throw), determination and the support of the people -- the latter of which he certainly had from Cardinals fans.
Fans loved Brock, according to Watts, because not only was he talented on the field but he was humble. Similar to another beloved player in Willie McGee, Brock was unassuming and humble yet a force to be reckoned with on the field.
Watts recalled that after his career ended, Brock would return to the field for Opening Day ceremonies and fans would provide the familiar "Louuuuuu" greeting.
"Nobody else was quite as well received as Lou Brock. He was just universally loved," Watts said.
Later in life Brock and his wife Jackie became ordained ministers, serving at Abundant Life Fellowship Church in St. Louis.
About 14 years ago, Lou and Jackie Brock spoke at a LaCroix Church Saturday evening service. It was the first time for Watts to meet his boyhood hero. After the service, the Watts family had dinner with the Brocks.
"The thing that stands out to me the most about our time with Lou was how incredibly gracious he was," Watts said. "We were able to go out to dinner with him afterwards. And we would have thought we were the most important people in Cape Girardeau. He treated us that way. When in fact, he gave us his full attention."
Watts said Brock was a great storyteller, but it was his character that stood out.
"He really felt that his time in baseball gave him a platform to talk about his faith in Jesus Christ. He was a very devoted follower of Christ."
Watts remembered Brock sharing about a time in his life when church was more perfunctory. But later in life he developed a "real genuine relationship with Christ," Watts said.
"I think he was one of the greatest ambassadors for the game and also an ambassador for Christ. And a beautiful combination. He'll be missed. He's just so unique. So different. And he's one of those guys that makes you proud to be a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals."
Lucas Presson is assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian.
