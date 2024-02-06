Cape man remembers Iwo Jima 75 years later

On Feb. 19, 1945, American forces invaded the Pacific island of Iwo Jima for what became an important five-week battle during World War II.

But on Tuesday -- the day we spoke for this interview -- there was another anniversary on the mind of 93-year-old Walter James Wright. It was Feb. 25, 1945, when he was wounded during the Battle of Iwo Jima.

Seated near his wife of 70 years, Wanda, in their Cape Girardeau home, Wright told me to never doubt the power of Almighty God.

"I was in a foxhole there. Almighty God told me to look out," he said. "I didn't see the enemy fire the shell, but I saw it about 15 feet after it left the mortar. I followed it in the air, and when it reached its peak -- it's kind of like a baseball coming out in center field. When it reached its peak it started to drop, it started to drop right in the hole. I made a dive to get out of the hole. And when I did, the shell landed in the hole and killed a guy that was in the hole, but it wounded me."

Wright was rushed to the ship hospital, then to the island of Saipan before heading back to Hawaii and then the U.S. mainland. It was the end of his military career, which in some ways had only just begun.

Just two days before, Wright saw U.S. Marines take Mount Suribachi and raise the American flag -- a scene captured in one of the most iconic photos in American history. A touching memory of patriotism.

Walter Wright looks at a photo depicting him shaking hands with Gen. James T. Conway, (Ret.) the 34th Commandant of the Marine Corps on the 75th anniversary of Wright's sustaining an injury on Iwo Jima which ended his military career Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at his home in Cape Girardeau. Tyler Graef ~ Southeast Missourian

"To know that you saw the famous flag with your own eyes, you sure felt good when you saw it flying up there," he said.

Wright, who received the Purple Heart, said being wounded at Iwo Jima was not the worst day of his military career. Instead, he referred to the Battle of Saipan where on the first day of battle 160 out of 220 men in his company were killed.

Wright enlisted in the Marines at the age of 16, forging his mother's signature to serve in the armed forces.

Walter Wright discusses a map of Iwo Jima on the 75th anniversary of his sustaining an injury on Iwo Jima which ended his military career Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at his home in Cape Girardeau. Tyler Graef ~ Southeast Missourian

"My mother and my dad got a divorce when I was 5 years old, and I lived with my dad. And that's the reason I didn't forge his name," he said with a laugh.

According to Wright: Once a Marine, always a Marine. He proudly showed a framed photo taken in 2006 of him shaking the hand of then-Marine Commandant James T. Conway, a Southeast Missouri State University graduate.