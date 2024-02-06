Cape doctor, wife share miraculous coronavirus recovery story

Dr. Keith Graham is a living miracle.

On Tuesday afternoon, just days after being released from Saint Francis Medical Center, Dr. Graham and his wife, Tammy, spoke with me via video chat from their home.

Keith was hospitalized for nearly two months due to complications resulting from COVID-19. A pulmonologist, he said it was ironic to be on the other side of the doctor-patient relationship.

"I knew something about the coronavirus, but I certainly didn't know that I would wind up in that situation," he said.

In March, the Grahams returned from a two-week cruise that started in New Orleans, passed through the Panama Canal and ended in San Diego. There were stops at Cozumel, Mexico and the Grand Cayman Islands, but shortly thereafter they did not make any additional ports -- specifically to avoid the growing threat of coronavirus.

"We had 10 straight sea days at the end of our cruise, but along through the cruise, no one had reported any illness or being sick," Tammy said. "We got off the ship thinking, you know, everything was fine."

The day after they returned home, Keith started to exhibit symptoms and self-quarantined in the basement of the couple's home. As the symptoms worsened, he decided it was time to get tested. His pulse oximeter showed his oxygen level had declined.

"And ordinarily I would take a deep breath or cough, and it would come back up," Keith said. "But this time, it didn't come back up. It stayed low. ... At that time, I texted my wife, who was, I guess, upstairs, and said, 'I need to go to the hospital.' And I went to the hospital, and they admitted me directly."

Keith said the day he was admitted to the hospital the physicians told him they recommended that he be intubated. Graham wanted to hold off as long as possible.

"But shortly thereafter, I texted my wife and said, 'I'm going to go ahead and let him put me on the ventilator.' And then I texted the doctor and said, 'I'm ready to go on the ventilator...' And then after that, when they intubated me, I really have no recollection of anything until rehab."

Keith was sedated and remained on a ventilator for 29 days.

Meanwhile, Tammy began providing near daily updates on her husband's condition through Facebook and asked for prayer.

"Tammy did an excellent job of getting the information out there," Keith said. "And I really appreciate all the people that did pray, because I think it makes a difference. You know, it's really, and I don't want to downplay the medical care, but I think that what happens is God gives us talents, including what we do in medicine, and prayer often helps guide what we do. And so I think it was a combination of God helping with the talents that the physicians had. And that's why I'm here."

Tammy said she was shocked by the response the couple received from the community.

"It was a huge support for me to get through this process," she said. "Especially being stuck at home, I couldn't see him. Couldn't visit the hospital in any way. And I didn't see him for the whole 49 days other than through FaceTime video."

Not only did Tammy receive notes from people of faith but also encouragement from those who didn't consider themselves "a faith-filled person."