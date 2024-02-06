All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
OpinionSeptember 26, 2024
Cape County clerk rightfully honored for elections service
Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers receives the prestigious 2024 Rosemary Plitt Award for her outstanding dedication to election security and operations, ensuring seamless and secure voting.
Kara Clark Summers, Cape Girardeau County clerk is the 2024 Rosemary Plitt Award honoree. The award, given by the Missouri Association of County Clerks and Election Authorities, recognizes those who oversee local elections in the state.
Kara Clark Summers, Cape Girardeau County clerk is the 2024 Rosemary Plitt Award honoree. The award, given by the Missouri Association of County Clerks and Election Authorities, recognizes those who oversee local elections in the state.Southeast Missourian file

“Election security” has become a buzzphrase in American culture. Elected officials, those wanting to be elected officials and others with partisan (or financial) interests talk — a lot — about free and fair elections and shine a bright, hot light on those tasked with overseeing them.

Here in Cape Girardeau County, as well as throughout Southeast Missouri, voters need not worry about the sanctity of their ballot.

Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers is our local elections supervisor, and she and her crew set a high bar regarding elections operations. As voting approaches, they ensure absentee ballots are available and staff is ready. On election day, voting is a breeze, thanks to well-staffed and convenient voting locations. After voting ends, tallying and certifying the results comes quickly and accurately.

Done and done.

Don’t just take our word for it. Her peers agree.

The Missouri Association of County Clerks and Election Authorities presented the 2024 Rosemary Plitt Award to Summers at the group’s annual conference earlier this month. The award is given for outstanding contributions and dedication to the electoral process for the voters of Missouri.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Congratulations.

Our nation’s history is full of courageous, democracy-minded men and women who championed everyone’s right to vote. Women needed the 19th Amendment to gain their franchise. People of color had to overcome Jim Crow. Eighteeen-year-olds also needed an amendment, the 26th, to become full citizens.

Voting is sacred in this country, as it should be. And we need competent, dedicated people to guarantee all votes count and are counted.

We are thankful our local elections are the low-key events they are. That doesn’t happen by accident. It only comes because of the faithful service of those charged with conducting them.

Summers, her fellow county clerks in the region, their staffs and the many volunteers who help provide a patriotic service each time voters go to the polls.

Thank you to all of them.

The best way to honor their work is to cast your ballot.

Story Tags
Editorial
Advertisement
Related
OpinionSep. 26
Editorial Roundup from newspapers across the United States
OpinionSep. 26
York: Kamala Harris' never-ending border dodge
OpinionSep. 26
Prayer 9-26-24
OpinionSep. 26
Goldberg: Why the next president -- whether it's Donald Trum...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Speak Out 9-26-24
OpinionSep. 26
Speak Out 9-26-24
Prayer 9-25-24
OpinionSep. 25
Prayer 9-25-24
Pints & Politics to feature 8th District Democratic candidate Randi McCallian
OpinionSep. 24
Pints & Politics to feature 8th District Democratic candidate Randi McCallian
Lowry: Thank you, Caitlin Clark
OpinionSep. 24
Lowry: Thank you, Caitlin Clark
Smith: Assassination attempts cannot become the norm in America
OpinionSep. 24
Smith: Assassination attempts cannot become the norm in America
Prayer 9-24-24
OpinionSep. 24
Prayer 9-24-24
Speak Out: Republicans at a crossroads: Trumpism or traditional values?
OpinionSep. 24
Speak Out: Republicans at a crossroads: Trumpism or traditional values?
Reagan: In politics, the pursuit of purism is for losers
OpinionSep. 23
Reagan: In politics, the pursuit of purism is for losers
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy