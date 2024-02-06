Cape church celebrates two years -- and a vision for many more

Drive by the Osage Centre early on Sunday mornings and you will see a small army of volunteers putting up feather signage near the Kingshighway entrance and hauling equipment from two trailers inside the facility. It's not easy work, but each week this group gets up early, rain or shine, to setup one of the area's newest places of worship -- The Bridge Church.
This month the Cape Girardeau church will celebrate its two-year anniversary -- or "birthday" as pastors Rocky and Laura Strand call it.
The couple was in volunteer ministry for about 12 years but felt called to plant a new church in the area that would reach the under-churched and the unchurched.
Both already had private-sector jobs -- Rocky in construction and Laura as a physical therapist -- but they noticed people who they grew up with not actively attending a local church.
Laura said research indicates only 17% of the U.S. population regularly attends church, and average attendance of those who claim church membership is only 1.7 times per month.
"For us, we live in the middle of Bible-belt U.S.A., so let's say 25% [of Cape Girardeau County attends church]," Laura said. "If we're talking about our county of roughly 78,500 people and we take 25% out of that number, that's at least close to 58,000 people who are unchurched."
But why another church? Why not just work within an existing church? It was a question they asked themselves.
Rocky compared it to the restaurant scene. Not everyone is going to like the same restaurant? Though non-denominational, it's not about changing the theology from what most mainline evangelical Christian churches believe. However, the way in which they present it might reach someone who hasn't already found a church home.
"We have a saying: We don't want to step on people's toes when it comes to churches, we want to stand on their shoulders," Rocky said.
"Our whole purpose is for the under-churched or unchurched, people that may not even know who God is," he said. "I've been blown away, people who I even grew up with who know nothing about the Bible, nothing about Jesus, nothing about God."
They are not reinventing the theological wheel, but instead employ unique strategies to make the church experience more relatable to people, Laura said.
On a typical Sunday you'll find volunteers holding signs outside the Osage Center, of which the church rents nearly the entire facility. The exception is the gymnasium.
You might have come across one of their social media posts promoting an upcoming series. This month, appropriately, it's about relationships. At the end of a video post, the couple encourages potential churchgoers to plan their visit. If you go to the website, www.thebridgechurchmo.org, you'll be asked if you want to plan your visit. Laura said many first-time attendees decide in the first 3 minutes of walking in the door whether they will return. Planning the visit can help guests feel more at home before they step foot inside.
About 200 people attend on a regular basis, though like most churches it's somewhat dynamic based on work schedules and family commitments.
"We understand today's culture," Laura said. "We don't want people to feel guilty because their schedule doesn't allow them to be there. When people miss church we want them to miss it."
The church launched with about 40 volunteers. That number is now 95, Laura said. Until the church is able to find a permanent home, volunteers help keep this "church in a box" running.
The couple received training through the Association of Related Churches (ARC). After traveling to Arkansas for initial training, they actually thought maybe planting a church wasn't their calling. But they pursued it and even traveled to a similar church in Paducah, Kentucky for 11 months as part of their training.
The couple has three children, including a daughter they adopted from Thailand. So they understand faith. And patience. And they dream big.
Laura said, with tears beginning to form, their hope is to one day have a volunteer-run dream center where people can get a shower and a hot meal.
In the meantime, they're supporting various ministries as a church and standing beside members who bring forward ministry ideas.
One particular member said she felt called to help the People's Shelter, operated to provide the homeless a warm place at night. Another serves with a prison ministry at the Southeast Correctional Center in Charleston, Missouri.
"Jesus told the parable about the lost sheep for a reason," Laura said. "It's not that he didn't care about the other 99 in the flock. He just knew they were safe and where they needed to be. So if He's that concerned with going out and finding the one, what are we doing for the one?"
Planting a church is not an easy task. But more power to the Strands. We're blessed to live in a community with numerous churches. That's a good thing. Our places of worship provide believers an opportunity for corporate worship, and faith-seekers a place to find hope. Churches and other faith-based ministries facilitate so much good every day feeding the hungry, providing shelter for the homeless and showing the world that God loves them. You can't have too much of that. Here's wishing -- and, more importantly, praying -- The Bridge Church is able to continue their mission: To connect people with God and equip them to make a difference in their homes, their communities, and the world.
Lucas Presson is assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian.
