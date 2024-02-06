Cape church celebrates two years -- and a vision for many more

Drive by the Osage Centre early on Sunday mornings and you will see a small army of volunteers putting up feather signage near the Kingshighway entrance and hauling equipment from two trailers inside the facility. It's not easy work, but each week this group gets up early, rain or shine, to setup one of the area's newest places of worship -- The Bridge Church.

This month the Cape Girardeau church will celebrate its two-year anniversary -- or "birthday" as pastors Rocky and Laura Strand call it.

The couple was in volunteer ministry for about 12 years but felt called to plant a new church in the area that would reach the under-churched and the unchurched.

Both already had private-sector jobs -- Rocky in construction and Laura as a physical therapist -- but they noticed people who they grew up with not actively attending a local church.

Laura said research indicates only 17% of the U.S. population regularly attends church, and average attendance of those who claim church membership is only 1.7 times per month.

"For us, we live in the middle of Bible-belt U.S.A., so let's say 25% [of Cape Girardeau County attends church]," Laura said. "If we're talking about our county of roughly 78,500 people and we take 25% out of that number, that's at least close to 58,000 people who are unchurched."

But why another church? Why not just work within an existing church? It was a question they asked themselves.

Rocky compared it to the restaurant scene. Not everyone is going to like the same restaurant? Though non-denominational, it's not about changing the theology from what most mainline evangelical Christian churches believe. However, the way in which they present it might reach someone who hasn't already found a church home.

Pastor Rocky Strand and church member Shannon Urhahn greet guests at The Bridge Church, located inside the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. Submitted

"We have a saying: We don't want to step on people's toes when it comes to churches, we want to stand on their shoulders," Rocky said.

"Our whole purpose is for the under-churched or unchurched, people that may not even know who God is," he said. "I've been blown away, people who I even grew up with who know nothing about the Bible, nothing about Jesus, nothing about God."

They are not reinventing the theological wheel, but instead employ unique strategies to make the church experience more relatable to people, Laura said.