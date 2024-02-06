Can Republicans be persuaded to vote for someone other than Trump?

It's official. South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott is running for president.

The first thing you should know is that Scott is one of the nicest guys in Washington. Capitol Hill Republicans and just about anybody who knows him likes him. Sincerely patriotic and devoutly Christian, Scott is most comfortable preaching, but he manages to avoid being preachy.

He does this mostly by leaning heavily on his own autobiography as a way to celebrate traditional values and show his gratitude for a country that made it possible for the grandson of a Jim Crow-era cotton farmer to become a United States senator -- and possibly president. If you haven't heard him tell these stories, you will, particularly if you live in any of the early primary states.

Scott will do his best to convince Republican primary voters that he deserves their vote. The better question is whether many of those voters deserve him.

In 2016, the GOP primaries had a belling-the-cat problem. In this parable, it's in the interest of all the mice for someone to put a bell around the cat's neck, but it's not in the individual interest of any mouse to be the one to do it. For months after Donald Trump came down the Trump Tower escalator in June 2015, Republican contenders spent time and money destroying each other in the hope that someone else would take care of Trump and they'd reap the benefits.

There's a lot of deja vu in conservative circles, with people worrying about a replay of 2016. But it's a different cat now.

Trump is not an insurgent, he's the frontrunner. Convincing voters that a Trump presidency would be a disaster was possible in 2016. Convincing them he'd lose to Hillary Clinton was plausible (Trump ended up picking the lock on the Electoral College even though he received a smaller share of the vote in 2016 than Romney had in 2012).