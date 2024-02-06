Campus free-speech problems come down to culture

We've all heard stories about university administrators cracking down on free speech. But free expression is suffering even without these enablers, and that should worry us.

In a recent New York Times Op-Ed, University of Virginia senior Emma Camp powerfully defended freedom of expression as she described her own practice of self-censoring while on campus. In doing so, she highlighted the disappearance of free-speech culture, both in America at large and at a university with respectable free-speech credentials.

It is obvious Camp values free expression and welcomes a diversity of viewpoints. In fighting for changes, she is also willing to face some consequences for her speech. Yet you feel her pain as she admits being fearful of speaking up, and her disappointment when she confesses to often taking the easy way out by remaining quiet.

As an adult with views that are often distinctly different from those of my personal and work friends, I can relate. Of course, it's sometimes good to hold one's tongue about dissenting opinions, like at Thanksgiving dinner or a birthday party with friends whose opinions vary widely. There is more to life than just the debate of ideas. However, such silence is a problem when one feels pressure to hide opinions, or even acknowledge them, in settings — such as classrooms — that should encourage the search for truth by welcoming different viewpoints.

But Camp's op-ed also resonated with me because my daughter is in her first year at UVA. As I read, I could hear my daughter's own account of her experience. I assumed her feeling of having to stay quiet would pass as she encountered other students eager, like her, to have open conversations and exchange opinions. However, I now must face the possibility it will not be as easy as I had hoped.

This situation is troublesome given UVA's well-deserved reputation as one of the best higher-education institutions in the country when it comes to its respect for free speech. In fact, in June 2021, UVA's Board of Directors formally approved a statement reaffirming its commitment to free expression and open inquiry. In addition, for several years running, UVA has been given the "Green Light" speech code rating by the prestigious and uncompromising Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE).

What UVA suffers from isn't anti-free-speech rules. Instead, it's the loss of its free-speech culture — something that's happening across America.