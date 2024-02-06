Camp Lejeune contaminated water

In February 1985, two water systems at Marine Camp Lejeune, which had supplied drinking water to housing, administrative and recreational facilities, as well as the base hospital, were shut down due to concerns about pollution. The water systems had been polluted with volatile organic compounds, trichloroethylene (TCE), a metal degreaser, and perchloroethylene, a dry-cleaning agent (PCE), as well as benzene, and vinyl chloride. People who were at Camp Lejeune for a total of 30 days between Aug. 1, 1953, and Dec. 31, 1987, and later developed adult leukemia, aplastic anemia and other myelodysplastic syndromes, bladder cancer, kidney cancer, liver cancer, multiple myeloma, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma or Parkinson's Disease are eligible for medical benefits through the VA. Those military members who were at Lejeune during that period and who developed any of these diseases are presumed to have been exposed to the toxins. The VA says there is no safe minimum exposure level to these chemicals. Active duty, reserve, and National Guard members can be included in the covered group.

When the VA classifies an illness as a presumptive illness those who develop it are presumed to have been exposed to the toxic agent during the recognized time period. No further proof of exposure is required. However, a written diagnosis of a covered disease is required.