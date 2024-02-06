California state travel ban a lesson in lunacy

Earlier this year, the People's Republic of California imposed a state employee travel ban to four states -- Kansas, Mississippi, North Carolina and Tennessee -- who had passed laws the Californians thought were discriminatory toward the LGBT community.

Last week, California added Alabama, Kentucky, South Dakota and Texas to their naughty list of banned travel destinations.

The California liberals hope to use their economic might to bully other states into accepting California's social and cultural views.

But why stop there?

If the Left Coast liberals are so passionate about their moral high ground, why not ban travel to states that still maintain Confederate statues?

Why not prohibit travel to states that have not embraced the climate change agenda favored by Californians?

And by no means, approve travel to Washington, D.C., home of the dastardly Redskins!

Not to mention, what about the states who lack abundant sanctuary cities?

As usual, California is heading down a rabbit hole that has no end.

Given the dismal state of finances in California, common sense would dictate a welcoming and friendly economic environment with other states.