California is off the rails

Having a happy New Year this year won't be easy in California.

The state is a fiscal, social and economic train wreck that just keeps on wrecking.

As we roll into 2024, we've learned we're looking at a projected budget deficit of $68 billion.

The Los Angeles Times explained the cause of California's huge shortfall last week in its usual biased way — without pinning blame on the Democrats in Sacramento whose policies are responsible for it.

The deficit is not just because the state's tech economy has cooled, unemployment is up and state income tax revenues are projected to fall by 25%. Or because gazillionaires such as Elon Musk have taken their big companies and fortunes to Texas.

The experts in the Los Angeles Times pointed to another important contribution to the budget shortfall — more and more well-off, well-educated, ordinary Californians are leaving the state.

The escapees — the middle-class people who average about $150,000 a year — have finally had it with California's higher taxes and permanently higher cost of living.

And, though the Los Angeles Times article does not mention it, the escapees have also had it with the general decline of the California Dream.

The state's $68 billion shortfall is bound to grow even larger next year when a wave of costly new illegal immigrants arrives and a few hundred thousand more Californians flee to income-tax-free states such as Florida, Texas and Tennessee.

But don't worry, a mere $68 billion in red ink won't stop California's Democrats from spending more money than they have.

It's the way they roll.

I remember what happened way back in 1966, right after my father became governor after defeating incumbent Pat Brown in a landslide.

On his way out the door after cleaning out his desk, Brown's budget director stuck his head in my father's office.

"By the way," he said, "We're spending a million dollars more a day than we're bringing in." Then he left.

My father just sat there, shocked. He had no idea. No one did.

Ultimately, because the state constitution says the budget has to be balanced, my father was forced to do something he never would have done otherwise — raise taxes.