In addition to the previously listed variants the C-130 has been used to carry water fighting wildfires, it can also be equipped with antipersonnel mini guns or with a 105mm howitzer, making it an airborne enemy destroyer. It is used to transport wounded and injured personnel and even more missions.

On May 2, 2018, television viewers saw a video of a C-130 en route to final storage when it suffered a catastrophic failure shortly after takeoff. The aircraft appeared to begin to bank to the left, but the angle increased until the aircraft appears to have rolled over, lost lift, and it tumbled to the ground ending in a massive ball of fire. Nine crew members were killed when the 60-year-old plane crashed. We do not know why the C-130 crashed, but the plane was on its last flight before retirement. The investigation will assess blame for the accident, but the increasing number of military air crashes need to be explained. Are maintenance and training being reduced because the U.S. Congress enacted budget sequestration (automatic budget cuts)? Sequestration was enacted to force automatic budget cuts when Congress could not decide which ones to make. Military leaders have said training and maintenance are being subject to automatic cuts.

Jack Dragoni attended Boston College and served in the U.S. Army in Berlin and Vietnam. He lives in Chaffee, Missouri.