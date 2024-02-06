Budget bill discriminates against most workers

Nonunion workers make up nearly 90% of the U.S. workforce. President Joe Biden is stabbing them in the back.

The massive $3.5 trillion budget bill Biden and Democratic lawmakers are trying to ram through Congress discriminates against nonunion workers and even forces some of them to pay higher taxes than union workers.

Union membership in the U.S. has been declining for over 50 years. Biden is bent on reversing the trend, using the federal government to rig the system in favor of organizers and twist the arms of nonunion workers and employers.

Biden said that unions "brung me to the dance," and he has promised to be "the most pro-union president" ever. Nonunion workers are in for a raw deal, starting with the budget bill.

The bill offers an up to $7,500 tax credit to almost all buyers of electric vehicles, but adds a $4,500 sweetener for buying a union-made vehicle. That sweetener discriminates against nonunion autoworkers and threatens their jobs.

Toyota objects that it pits "one American autoworker over another." But Rep. Dan Kildee, D-M. I., who took the lead in drafting this provision, says that "in a time when we've seen decreased rates of unionization," he wants to "tilt the scale."

Coercive tactics such as this don't belong in legislation. But Biden and his party are determined to make the renewable energy sector unionized. Workers' rights be damned.

The bill's tax provisions slam workers who refuse to support a union's political activities. Union members can write off a portion of their dues even if they take a standard deduction. But some workers in unions choose not to join and instead pay an "agency fee." That gives them representation without compelling them to support union politicking. The bill punishes that, barring any deduction for agency fees. Workers get stuck with higher taxes for refusing to fund union politics.