Broken business tax system hurts workers, economy

Our nation is at a crossroads as Congress debates the path forward on historic tax reform. At stake in that debate is whether Washington, D.C. will continue to keep our country stuck behind the rest of the world in a tax code traffic jam, or will it finally kick our economy into high gear by merging into a globally competitive lane.

The status quo is unacceptable -- we all know that. In fact, today we are shackling ourselves to the industrialized world's highest corporate tax rate -- and that's a burden borne by Missouri workers.

Yes, the current corporate rate must bear responsibility for reduced job opportunities in America. In the U.S. today, the federal corporate rate is 35 percent; in addition, the average of the states is four percent, although Missouri's rate is 6.25 percent -- so that means a Missouri-based company is looking at a tax rate of over 40 percent.

In the meantime, the nations with which we compete have a much lower rate -- around 24 percent. Yes, the average of the 35 member-states of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) -- the "club" of advanced economies -- is a full 15 percentage points lower than ours.

So we can see: Our government isn't so much collecting taxes as it is constricting economic growth. That US rate of 39 percent is, indeed, a millstone. As a result, our GDP is more than $320 billion lower and American companies -- nearly 5,000 from 2004 to 2016 -- are fleeing for cheaper shores abroad. Competing countries the world over aren't waiting to lure job-creating businesses. Neither should we.

Lost opportunities for American workers are only compounded by lowered wages.