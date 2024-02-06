Brokaw's truth statement offends the PC police

Perhaps it's simplistic to say, but the political struggle currently embroiling our nation is less about policy than it is about differing visions on America's future.

It's easy to create heated debate over a border wall or a plan for universal Medicare or radical climate change regulations.

But at the core of these scuffles is the real battle -- the future of American culture.

Some of this stark realization erupted this weekend when veteran talking head Tom Brokaw opined on the implications of a southern border wall.

In his comments, Brokaw said Latino assimilation into American culture was an important ingredient in the immigration discussion and this new population must work harder to assimilate.

The push back was immediate. It also provided a glimpse into what progressives believe is a window into our future.

Brokaw was savagely berated for his assimilation comment. The progressive Latino cabal said that America should be a bilingual nation with a mix of cultures from this new emerging population explosion.

Brokaw spent the remainder of his day apologizing profusely for his politically incorrect comment. But his clarifications were met with stiff resistance.

We're in the midst of a cultural war unlike any in our nation's history. We are all guilty of wasting time on the policy details that polarize the political camps.

While we debate tax cuts and guaranteed minimum income, the left has a much greater agenda they don't dare promote.