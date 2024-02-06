All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionJanuary 30, 2019

Brokaw's truth statement offends the PC police

Perhaps it's simplistic to say, but the political struggle currently embroiling our nation is less about policy than it is about differing visions on America's future. It's easy to create heated debate over a border wall or a plan for universal Medicare or radical climate change regulations...

Mike Jensen avatar
Mike Jensen

Perhaps it's simplistic to say, but the political struggle currently embroiling our nation is less about policy than it is about differing visions on America's future.

It's easy to create heated debate over a border wall or a plan for universal Medicare or radical climate change regulations.

But at the core of these scuffles is the real battle -- the future of American culture.

Some of this stark realization erupted this weekend when veteran talking head Tom Brokaw opined on the implications of a southern border wall.

In his comments, Brokaw said Latino assimilation into American culture was an important ingredient in the immigration discussion and this new population must work harder to assimilate.

The push back was immediate. It also provided a glimpse into what progressives believe is a window into our future.

Brokaw was savagely berated for his assimilation comment. The progressive Latino cabal said that America should be a bilingual nation with a mix of cultures from this new emerging population explosion.

Brokaw spent the remainder of his day apologizing profusely for his politically incorrect comment. But his clarifications were met with stiff resistance.

We're in the midst of a cultural war unlike any in our nation's history. We are all guilty of wasting time on the policy details that polarize the political camps.

While we debate tax cuts and guaranteed minimum income, the left has a much greater agenda they don't dare promote.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

If the majority of Americans could look into the future and envision the America as seen by the rising socialists in the Democratic party, there would be a backlash of massive proportions.

But the progressives know that through policy change, they can arrive at their Utopian world of multiculturalism.

The stakes in this cultural war are critical.

I'm not one who yearns for yesteryear. I recognize the progress made on so many fronts since my youth and you'd have to be a fool to return to the darker days of our national history.

But the war currently raging is about values and a history rich in progress and national unity.

Acceptance to change is a foundation in our society. Are there limits? You darned right there are limits.

Nations remain strong when they have secure borders, a common language and, most important of all, shared values.

One nation, under God, indivisible.

The progressive movement on immigration and, not just equal opportunities but rather equal outcomes, is a highly divisive movement aimed at the underpinnings of American society.

Tom Brokaw spoke the truth and it cost him. He is but the latest casualty in a politically correct battle that is quick to place a racist label on any orthodoxy that does not parrot the progressive talking points.

Michael Jensen is the publisher of the Standard Democrat in Sikeston, Missouri.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
OpinionNov. 25
Our Opinion: Zonta honorees exemplify service to others
OpinionNov. 25
Lowry: Why we love rockets
OpinionNov. 25
Prayer 11-25-24
OpinionNov. 23
Reagan: Don’t let politics spoil Thanksgiving

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Prayer 11-23-24
OpinionNov. 23
Prayer 11-23-24
Kinder: Embracing gratitude and community spirit this Thanksgiving in Cape Girardeau
OpinionNov. 23
Kinder: Embracing gratitude and community spirit this Thanksgiving in Cape Girardeau
Marsden: Trump's shock and awe cabinet picks are everything that America needs
OpinionNov. 22
Marsden: Trump's shock and awe cabinet picks are everything that America needs
Speak Out: Readers opine on the wealth gap, welfare and war
OpinionNov. 22
Speak Out: Readers opine on the wealth gap, welfare and war
Prayer 11-22-24
OpinionNov. 22
Prayer 11-22-24
Our Opinion: Busy sports calendar for the coming week
OpinionNov. 21
Our Opinion: Busy sports calendar for the coming week
Speak Out: Biden's legacy, Trump's win and concerns with rental properties in Cape Girardeau
OpinionNov. 21
Speak Out: Biden's legacy, Trump's win and concerns with rental properties in Cape Girardeau
Our Opinion: Cape leadership must regain residents' support
OpinionNov. 21
Our Opinion: Cape leadership must regain residents' support
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy