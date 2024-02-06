Broadband expansion begins in Jackson

For many years there has been much discussion about broadband internet service to areas of the United States. This year, it has come to the forefront because of the COVID-19 crisis. The need for school students to have internet service for remote access to school resources has become paramount.

The 2019 school year ended with only online teaching. In 2020, there is a mixture of home schooling and classroom teaching, depending on the school district and parents' choice.

Access to high-speed, broadband internet has changed from being a bonus to being a necessity. Education through distance learning, medical services through telemedicine and conducting personal business with commercial offices that have been closed to the public are just some examples which drive this necessity.

Missouri is one of several states that has been at the front of efforts to expand broadband internet. The federal government has been funding this expansion through the availability of new loans and grants to deploy the expensive infrastructure. Missouri has set up a project to drive this expansion through the Departments of Economic Development and Agriculture.

The lack of high-speed internet affects Cape Girardeau County. Not only in the rural areas but also areas within the city limits of Jackson that have limited connectivity. This has been the result of provider companies using an "economic payback model" with limited expansion until enough homes and businesses were available to invest in the infrastructure.

Now, through government assistance from the federal programs which have been expanded with the COVID-19 CARES Act funding, the expansion has ramped up.

Jackson is a beneficiary of this expansion in two ways: First, through government aid for rural expansion; and secondly, through significant investment by a local company in broadband high speed internet in the city of Jackson.