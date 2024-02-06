Broadband availability challenge underway

Missourians have an incredible opportunity and responsibility to impact how broadband deployment funds will be distributed across our state. For the first time, Missourians can provide on-the-ground feedback about which homes and businesses still lack access to reliable, high-speed broadband.

Nobody knows better which communities and rural areas are underserved than the people who live there, and now is the time to make your voice heard. Once the map challenge process closes on April 23, the public will not have an opportunity to weigh in on how these federal taxpayer funds will be spent.

The State of Missouri is preparing to award $1.7 billion to expand broadband into the hardest to reach areas of the state. The Department of Economic Development’s Office of Broadband Development (OBD) estimates that 400,000 homes and businesses are still unserved or underserved, so these taxpayer dollars will go a long way in bridging that coverage gap.

In order to make the best funding decisions possible, OBD has published an interactive map that the public can review. The map is an incredible tool that shows which locations, down to the address level, have access to broadband and which providers serve those areas. However, OBD knows that the map is not perfect.

All Missourians, but especially those who lack access to broadband, are encouraged to review the interactive map and confirm whether it represents your reality. The public can submit evidence of coverage availability and speed to help determine which locations should or should not be available for funding.

Is your location marked as served, underserved, or unserved? Do you agree? If your location is marked as served, but you’re still struggling with your broadband service, you need to take action.