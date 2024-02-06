Britney Spears' bravery

The lyrics for Britney Spears "Everytime" have a whole new meaning now. In her new memoir, "The Woman in Me," the pop star writes about the abortion she was pressured into by her boyfriend and fellow "Mickey Mouse Club" star Justin Timberlake.

In the 2003 ballad, she sang: "Every time I try to fly, I fall/Without my wings/I feel so small/I guess I need you, baby/And every time I see you in my dreams/I see your face/It's haunting me/I guess I need you, baby."

In the book, she writes about an innocence that was robbed from her. Her family life was volatile. Despite her fame and wealth, she felt she had to do what the young man in her life told her to do when she became pregnant.

Spears writes about the pregnancy: "It was a surprise, but for me it wasn't a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I'd anticipated. Besides, what was done was done. But Justin definitely wasn't happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren't ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young."

Timberlake didn't want the press to find out, so he insisted, she writes, that she would not go to a hospital for the abortion. So, she had a chemical abortion at home.

She remembers the grim details of the process: "Soon I started having excruciating cramps. I went into the bathroom and stayed there for hours, lying on the floor, sobbing and screaming. They should've numbed me with something, I thought. I wanted some kind of anesthesia. I wanted to go to the doctor. I was so scared. I lay there wondering if I was going to die." Spears is describing what the majority of abortions in America look like today. Spears sums it up: "To this day, it's one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life."