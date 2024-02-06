British surrender

On Oct. 19, 1781, a major event in American history occurred in Yorktown, Virginia involving British General Lord Cornwallis and his force of approximately 9,000 British and Hessian troops. Cornwallis saw Yorktown as an ideal site for winter quarters for his troops. One factor in his decision was Yorktown was situated on the banks of the York River and could provide a deep water port for the British fleet to allow ships to bring supplies and reinforcements from the nearby Atlantic.

The negative feature of the Yorktown location was if Washington's Continental Army could block the British from leaving Yorktown, the only way out would be by sea. The young United States did not have sufficient naval power to blockade Yorktown and to prevent the powerful British navy from reaching Cornwallis.

The actions that would decide whether the British or the Continental force would survive were taking place far at sea. A British relief force was sailing south to Virginia while France, the U.S. ally, had a naval force with reinforcements racing north from the West Indies. After a battle at sea, the French fleet blockaded the mouth of the York River and landed reinforcing French troops, who then joined the Continentals and were placed under George Washington's command.