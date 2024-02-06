Brighten your soul during quarantine

The greatest gift prayer has given me this past week is hope. Easter is a time for joyous celebration. Now, joyous celebration takes a different tone these days -- and yet, what a need we have for it in whatever form we can get it. Making a commitment to the Liturgy of the Hours is making a commitment to hope. Each day, it makes you sing "Alleluia!," even if you are not feeling it. And if you are not feeling it, it is all the more important to sing it. There were definitely times after Easter where I did not want to even think about rejoicing. Again, that's probably when it's most important!

Jesus died for love of us. That's a life-changing idea -- but then so is the whole Christian story: that He was born for us, and that he rose from the dead. This is who our God is, and this is who we are in Him. But every year, I feel like those 40 days of Lent are not quite enough. I get to Good Friday and realize that there have been distractions. I get to Good Friday and I want to spend the rest of my life doing penance for all the thoughtless things I've done, all the sins that made clear why Christ's sacrifice occurred. That's devastating when you think about it too long, which is why the Church in her wisdom, as we say, does not keep us there forever. Yes, we should be reflecting on Jesus' death daily, but the whole story is crucial.

So, the priests and nuns I've surveyed are right. I'll testify to it. If you are looking for a way to pray, to help with your faith, hope, love, joy, peace and even sanity, the Liturgy of the Hours is a good way. Maybe commit to morning and evening prayer. One of the opportunities of this time is that things are being made available for free in some cases, and so much is online. Think of all the Masses and other prayer services being livestreamed. If you've been curious and want something to inspire you, take a look at magnificat.com or Divine Office or iBreviary apps -- reliable aids in my life for a long while now. If you're feeling a little uneasy, know that you are not alone, and consider believing that none of us are. We will need this habit and vision going forward.

