Brett Kavanaugh is right about Wisconsin's ballot deadline

For now, Vladimir Putin has been supplanted as the chief threat to the integrity of the presidential election by an American in a black robe -- Brett Kavanaugh.

The Supreme Court justice's concurrence in an Oct. 26 decision slapping down a district court's extension of a Wisconsin election deadline has been universally condemned by the center-left as a damning preview of an attempt by the court to hand the election to President Donald Trump.

Mark Joseph Stern wrote a piece for Slate titled, "Brett Kavanaugh Signals He's Open to Stealing the Election for Trump."

The New York Times reported that civil rights and Democratic Party lawyers viewed the concurrence "as giving public support to President Trump's arguments that any results counted after November 3 could be riddled with fraudulent votes."

According to Vox, the Supreme Court's decision shows that "American election law has entered a chaotic new world, one where even the most basic rules are seemingly up for grabs."

This all speaks to the inflamed state of Kavanaugh's critics days before a hotly contested election rather than to the merits of his concurrence, which is common-sensical and accords with a plain reading of the Constitution.

In the Wisconsin case, a federal district judge in late September tacked six days onto the state's deadline for receiving absentee ballots. It was this court that overstepped its bounds and interfered in Wisconsin's election, not Kavanaugh, who voted simply to restore the status quo ante.

Kavanaugh's argument that "the rules of the road should be clear and settled" before the election would seem obvious. Does anyone think it's better if they are confused and uncertain?