Bragg is already losing

You don't know what's in the indictment.

That was the line that progressives repeatedly threw at conservatives dubious about Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's case over the last couple of weeks.

Well, we've seen the unsealed indictment, and we still don't know the other crime besides falsifying business records that's being alleged, because Bragg didn't specify it in a shocking prosecutorial failure and abuse of the process.

What will be the new talking point? You don't know what Bragg might come up with between now and the next hearing on Dec. 4?

To review, Donald Trump paid off porn star Stormy Daniels, with whom he had an alleged affair, prior to the 2016 election. Such hush payments may be sleazy, but they aren't illegal.

Still, the reimbursements from the Trump Organization to Trump fixer Michael Cohen, who paid off Daniels, were logged as legal expenses. This was deceptive and potentially a misdemeanor. Dragging a former president through the criminal justice process just to get him on such a minor offense, though, was unappealing even to Bragg.

How to make the misdemeanors into felonies? Well, if the misleading bookkeeping entries were in the service of another crime, then, presto, they become alleged felonies. Bragg, through the process known as stacking, or amassing counts through sheer repetition, claims to have 34 of them.

That's a lot. But the linchpin of the whole endeavor is the other crime, and Bragg still won't tell us, or the accused, what it is.

He's writing an Agatha Christie mystery, except the unknown isn't who committed the crime but what law he or she might have violated. It's "Something or Other, We'll Let You Know as Soon as We Figure It Out, on the Orient Express."