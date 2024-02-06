Boycotts of Israel are not the answer

The United States has a long history of pushing back against attempts to economically isolate the Jewish state. President Donald Trump has been more than steadfast in his unwavering support of Israel and the Israeli people. In our state of Missouri, we have enjoyed a long and mutually beneficial relationship with Israel. Missouri is one of 33 states that have cooperative agreements that boost trade with Israel. Since 1988, the Missouri-Israel Cooperative Agreement has been in effect. The pact calls for bilateral economic initiatives via enhanced trade, technology development, science, agriculture and tourism.

Not only does the BDS movement isolate and delegitimize Israel, it also affects American businesses. In March 2016, the U.N. Human Rights Council called for the creation of a blacklist of companies conducting certain activities beyond the 1949 Armistice line, including in East Jerusalem and the Jewish Quarter of the Old City. In January 2018, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights issued a report laying groundwork to boycott these companies. The report threatens 206 firms -- including at least 22 American companies -- for actions that are completely legal under U.S. and Israeli law. As a proud American, I don't feel the U.N. Human Rights Council has any rights over our American businesses. They need to worry with getting their own house straight before they look at ours -- like maybe actually showing some concern and contempt for their nation members with atrocious human rights abuses.

Thus far, more than 24 states have either passed legislation or moved through executive order to oppose current BDS efforts. My bill opposing this movement was heard in committee just this week, House Bill 1006. I was shocked by the blatant aberration for the Israeli people. My hope is that we can pass House Bill 1006 this year to plainly proclaim that Missouri values our partnerships with Israel and that we will not stand idly by allowing efforts to delegitimize the Jewish state. Bottom line is if you want to boycott Israel that's your business, but we shouldn't give you taxpayer dollars to do it.

Holly Rehder (R-Sikeston) represents the 148th District in the Missouri House of Representatives.