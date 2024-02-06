Boy Scouts: What's in a name?

Some things guys need other guys for -- without girls. It's why a father occasionally plans a guys' day with his son. They need that time--just the boys. Can't they have that? Apparently, not in the Boy Scouts. In fact, some Boy Scouts can't even just be Boy Scouts anymore. A name change is forthcoming to demonstrate that "let boys be boys" is now passe.

On the surface, a name change seems innocent enough. But this one represents another step in someone's idea of political correctness and gender neutrality. Notice the progression: In 2013, the Boy Scouts removed its ban against openly homosexual members. In 2015, it welcomed gay Scout leaders. In January 2017, the organization announced it would accept transgender members. In October 2017, it delivered the news that starting in 2018, girls would be allowed to join. And coming soon, in February 2019, the Boy Scouts program for 11-17 year-olds will undergo a name change because, well, can't have "boy" in its name. It will, instead, be called Scouts BSA while the parent company remains Boy Scouts of America.

One of the positive things about the Boy Scouts in its more than 100-year history has been its connecting of boys to men who are positive role models, in addition to boys developing healthy relationships with one another. Can't we let them have that--without their sisters and female neighbors lurking? Let boys be boys so they can one day be men. It's not like there's no Girls Scouts. Let the girls do their thing, and let the guys do theirs.

But I have a bigger bone to pick than the Boy Scouts' ridiculous name change. We now live in a society that thinks something is wrong with identifying as a particular gender. We no longer want manly men. We want adults who base gender on how they feel on any given day; that feeling determines their sex.

What happens as we strip away identity and male bonding? Later on, women marry these men and wonder why they're not "strong enough" or "manly enough" and why they run to their mommas when times get tough.

If we let them be men, let them have some dude time, perhaps wives will be happier, marriages healthier, and mutual respect deeper. When men get time with their homeboys and women with their homegirls, upon coming back together, they appreciate the respective manliness and softness of the other gender. Why folks gotta ruin everything?!