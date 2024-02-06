Boring is Biden's superpower

Joe Biden's first 100 days as president will be in the books Friday, and one thing is clear: Boring is a superpower.

But first, let's start by noting that the whole "first 100 days" thing is a pseudo-event that's only a big deal because politicians and journalists agreed to make it one, starting with Franklin D. Roosevelt. But it's become a de facto deadline for the same crowd to talk about whether the president is off to a good start.

Not coincidentally, pollsters for NBC News asked that very question. Sixteen percent say Biden has had a "great start," 28% call it a "good start," 21% say it's only been "fair," and 34% say "poor."

Critics want to add the "fair start" to the "poor start" to claim that he's not doing well. Boosters want to add the "fair" respondents to the "great" and "good" columns to claim he's knocking it out of the park. Unfortunately for both, that "fair start" crowd is probably split between those who wanted him to do more and those who wanted him to do less. That would explain why his approval rating in both the NBC poll and the Real Clear Politics average is 53%.

That's good compared with Donald Trump at 42% and Gerald Ford at 48%, but historically it's near the bottom. It's unclear whether history is a useful yardstick. The rise in polarization and partisanship has no analogue in the modern era of polling, so it shouldn't shock us if Biden can't compete with historic bench marks.

Far more important, the polling is irrelevant to how historians will gauge Biden's first 100 days. Historians measure the quantity of things done (though some historians will argue that quality is their lodestar). On that score, Biden is off to a great start.

I say that even though I disagree with much of what he has done and is trying to do. But if you just count up the amount of money spent, programs launched and executive orders issued (or rescinded), there's been an extraordinary amount of "energy in the executive," to borrow a phrase from Alexander Hamilton.

Which is ironic for such a "low-energy" president, as Donald Trump might say. That brings us to Biden's superpower. He's boring.