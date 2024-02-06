Blunts talks COVID vaccine, election results and Trump legacy

Sen. Roy Blunt says the United States has written two new chapters on how to respond to a pandemic, one on testing and another on vaccines.

The senator spoke with me Friday afternoon on several topics, including the good news about multiple COVID-19 vaccines nearing approval.

"I really think that this is a huge breakthrough in basically responding to anything but particularly in responding to a pandemic," Blunt said via a Zoom interview from his Washington, D.C. office.

On Friday, Pfizer was the first pharmaceutical company with a COVID-19 vaccine to apply for a use permit. Moderna and others are said to also be nearing the application process.

"Sometimes that's called an emergency-use permit. But what that really means is, you're not going through the two or three years that you would normally go through with a vaccine before you let people have it," Blunt said, adding that everyone involved, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, are giving assurances in the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.

The senator said the trials have shown the COVID-19 vaccines are more effective than some leading ones on the market for other diseases.

"The likely success of the vaccine exceeds any standard that you need to have," Blunt said. "Six months ago, scientists were saying if we have a vaccine that's 50% effective, if half of the time it works, we probably should certify that vaccine when it's available to be certified. With both Pfizer and Moderna, you have vaccines that appear to be in the 95% area. That's more than measles. That's more than mumps. That's more than chickenpox, which are all kind of right at 90 [percent]. So this is a great breakthrough."

Blunt said the general in charge of logistics has said shipping of the initial vaccines will begin within 24 hours of approval with an expected 20 million people receiving the vaccine in December.

Vaccines would first go to those most negatively affected by the virus, such as health care workers and those in nursing homes.

"While the vaccine will be free, nursing homes may have some expenses for people coming in to give everybody that wants it. And I would think in a nursing home that would be everybody," he said.

Other essential workers will be next in line to receive it in January and February. This includes bus drivers, teachers, child care workers, grocery store workers and those who work in food processing centers.