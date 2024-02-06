Blue city blues

Eric Adams is trying to con us into believing New York City is "thriving." Sorry, Mr. Mayor, but we're not wearing rose-colored glasses.

On Sunday, Adams spoke at a brunch for New York Sun supporters at The American Hotel in tony Sag Harbor, New York. He said, "The city is not coming back. We're back back."

Apparently, he thinks his job is public relations, not actually solving the city's problems.

A Siena College poll shows more New York state voters disapprove than approve of Adams' response to the migrant crisis. So, what does the mayor do?

Last week, he launched a highly coordinated social media campaign, requiring more than 20 city agencies to tweet out a message applauding New York City's welcoming of migrants. "New York remains a beacon for all who come to our shores," one of the posts read.

The propaganda blitz, paid for by tax dollars, praises the "brave New Yorkers ready to help," including the mayor, of course. It's a slap in the face to New Yorkers already footing most of the bill for the crisis.

Adams dished more P.R. spin at Sunday's breakfast. Here's a taste:

Adams: "There's only two types of Americans -- either you live in New York, or you wish you could."

Reality check: The city is going from Big Apple to shrunken apple, losing population massively. Some 400,000 people fled during 2020 and 2021, and in 2022, Manhattan was the only borough that did not lose population.

Worse, 158 financial firms have moved their headquarters out of New York City since 2019, taking nearly $1 trillion in managed assets with them.

Adams just returned from a whirlwind three-day trip to Israel, in part to attract business. Why not keep the businesses already here?

Last year, financial firms paid $5.4 billion in New York taxes, accounting for almost one-quarter of all personal income tax collections.

Taxpayers are leaving, and migrants who consume tax dollars are flooding in.

Adams: The media hype about crime in Times Square is "not the reality." He added, "People are out dining, dating, eating, enjoying the beauty of what this city has to offer."

Reality check: Times Square is overrun with junkies smoking crack pipes, drug dealers selling within view of cops, homeless people sprawled out and migrants loitering aimlessly.