Blocking loan forgiveness plan is healthy for politics

Last month, the Supreme Court scuttled the Biden administration's attempt to forgive more than $400 billion in student loan debt.

As a matter of policy, broad-based student debt cancellation remains a terrible idea for a host of reasons.

While targeting relatively small debts held by lower income community college graduates is more defensible, sweeping student debt forgiveness is regressive, rewarding people with an asset — a college or graduate degree — who are better equipped to pay it off than other debt-burdened Americans.

At a time when the government is still fighting inflation, it was "reckless" — in the words of Obama administration chief economist Jason Furman — to pump billions into the economy.

Finally, it's counterproductive on its own terms. The debt payment moratorium, implemented by the Trump administration and extended by Biden, has led to more borrowing. According to a University of Chicago study summarized in The Economist, "the pause in student-loan payments caused borrowers to rack up more debt, not less."

But if Democrats want to ignore economic reality and reward a key constituency by having other people pay their debts, they're free to do so. There's just one hitch. Congress needs to do it.

In 2021, Joe Biden questioned how much authority he had to cancel student debt "by signing with a pen" and then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi said he didn't have the authority to do that. But under intense pressure from the left of their party, they reversed course. They discovered a ridiculous pretense under the 2003 HEROES Act and reversed the Department of Education's standing opinion.

Fortunately, the Supreme Court upheld the constitutional separation of powers. Congress, not the president, has the power of the purse.

"If my fellow citizens want to go to Hell," Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr., famously said, "I will help them. It's my job."