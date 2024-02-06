BLM suppresses the truth about poverty

As so much despair has gripped our nation during this difficult time, I decided to go into our nation's most distressed communities with a message of hope and truth.

I have been working on policy issues dealing with race and poverty through my organization, UrbanCURE, for 25 years.

We purchased billboard space in hard-hit cities across the nation and posted a short, time-tested message that strikes at the heart of what drives poverty.

The billboards show a picture of a young Black man or young Black woman and say: "Tired of Poverty? Finish school. Take any job. Get married. Save and invest. Give back to your neighborhood."

The billboard then refers to Proverbs 10:4, which says, "A slack hand causes poverty, but the hand of the diligent makes rich."

This is a message delivered with care and love. It's a message I know is true.

It is so true that it produced an immediate reaction from Black Lives Matter, which contacted the billboard company, Clear Channel Outdoor, demanding that the billboards be taken down.

Claims from Black Lives Matter -- laced, of course, with profanity -- that our message is racist, inaccurate and self-hating are a crude distortion of reality.

I know the accuracy of our message from my experience in life. I was once a young woman with disdain for the "establishment," living off welfare and going nowhere.

Then two Christian business owners straightened me out. Their message and guidance saved my life.

Aside from my personal experience and my daily learning as a Christian, I also know the truth of this message from years of policy work that has been going on in Washington.

The impact of the "success sequence" on poverty is well documented.