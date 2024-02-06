BLM is a moral, political and policy disaster

The Democratic Party is finally realizing its vulnerability on culture issues, and perhaps no group better exemplifies the problem than Black Lives Matter.

The group's eponymous slogan swept all before it in recent years. It was repeated by Democrats around the country. Corporate leaders paid obeisance to it. Sports leagues displayed it. Such was its totemic power that a more inclusive version of the three words — all lives matter — was considered a dangerous heresy.

The BLM agenda on criminal justice — based on the idea fewer criminals should be arrested and held in jail — took hold in blue jurisdictions, and the slogan "defund the police" got traction despite its utter impracticality and obvious political destructiveness.

Now, it's obvious how shortsighted and foolhardy all this was. The rise in violent crime is a clear and present danger to the Democratic majorities in the House and Senate, and progressive prosecutors allied with BLM who have pursued soft-on-crimes policies in the midst of a crime wave are under fire, facing either recalls or heavy criticism.

BLM the group is continuing to find ways to underline its own extremism as it withers under scrutiny for its dodgy finances.

If a right-wing purveyor of internet misinformation wanted to discredit BLM and its allies, he couldn't do much better than concoct a story where a disturbed activist attempts to shoot and kill a local politician and immediately gets bailed out by his BLM brethren spouting cliched attacks on the criminal justice system.

It's what happened in Louisville, Kentucky, though. After 21-year-old Quintez Brown allegedly shot at — and missed — mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg, the BLM chapter in Louisville quickly posted his $100,000 bail. From attempted murder to walking free a couple of days later is quite the turnaround.