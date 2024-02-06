Blair Moran exemplifies the spirit of America

Thursday evening's Fourth of July program in Cape Girardeau was a touching tribute to America filled with patriotic tunes from the municipal band, recognition of our local veterans and the Southeast Missourian's Spirit of America award presentation.

Sikeston, Missouri resident and Vietnam veteran James Blair Moran was recognized with the newspaper's 17th annual award that honors individuals who seek service above self and embody values such as patriotism, civic-mindedness and dedication to community and country.

In recognition of this year's award recipient, the following are excepts from my remarks introducing Moran followed by his acceptance speech.

n

Tonight we celebrate freedom. American freedom. Two hundred forty-three years strong. Along with that freedom comes great responsibility of service. There are many who serve our country in noble ways. But some stand out among the crowd.

That's why for the last 16 years the Southeast Missourian has recognized an individual each July Fourth with the Spirit of America Award.

It's an honor that celebrates hard work, dedication, volunteerism, patriotism, civic-mindedness and entrepreneurism. All are qualities we seek to promote."

Past recipients include: Raymond Buhs (2018), Pete Poe (2017), Jim Bollinger (2016), Jerry Ford (2015), Mary Kasten (2014), Kenneth Bender (2013), Kent Zickfield (2012), David Hitt (2011), Rob Callahan (2010), Harry Rediger (2009), Jane Randol Jackson (2008), James Harnes Sr. (2007), Neal Edwards (2006), Melvin Gateley (2005), Dr. Dan Cotner (2004) and John "Doc" Yallaly (2003).

The nominees this year included:

Marla Mills, longtime director of Old Town Cape and a champion for Cape Girardeau's downtown.

Don Koehler, a docent, board member and director of the Red House Interpretive Center, among other volunteer efforts in his church and community.

James Blair Moran, a Vietnam veteran, active member of the Sikeston community, former foundation director of Missouri Delta Medical Center and a champion for numerous veterans causes.

This year's Southeast Missourian Spirit of America recipient is Sikeston, Missouri resident (and a native to Charleston, Missouri), Mr. James Blair Moran.

Mr. Moran, or more commonly known by his middle name Blair, was nominated by the Sikeston Veterans Park Committee.

He's has been recognized with Sikeston's Citizen of the Year and Outstanding Community Service Award, Distinguished Legionnaire of the Year (awarded by the Missouri American Legion) and Medal of Heroism.

Blair serves on the Missouri Military Veterans Hall of Fame Committee and fundraises for the Missouri National Veterans Memorial in Perryville. He is a member of First Baptist Church in Sikeston; Missouri Military Veterans Hall of Fame; Stars and Stripes Museum in Bloomfield, Missouri; Sikeston Community Sheltered Workshop; Henry Meldrum American Legion Post 114; and the American Legion Legislative commission.

He and his wife, Sharon, live in Sikeston.

Felecia Blanton, one of two individuals who submitted Mr. Moran's nomination on behalf of the Sikeston Veterans Park Committee, called Moran selfless.

"What stood out to me is he is an American patriot," Blanton told me this week. "He is loyal to the Armed Services. He's loyal to the people in the Armed Services. He's loyal to his fellow veterans. He's loyal to his community. He spends his time and gifts trying to make life better for all those types of people. The people in the military, the people who have served and the people in the community. He is selfless in that manner.

"I know he had to have learned it from his mother and father. But he also had to of learned it from just his pure service in the military. It molded who he is in what he saw and what he went through. On the other side of it he was determined that he was going to do something to make [life better for] people who served...

"He's a family man, but his wife has kind of graciously accepted that he's taken on this role of helping his fellow military veterans and service people. She's really shared Blair with that group of people."

Former Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder presented Moran with the Veterans Service Award on behalf of the State of Missouri several years ago.

"My friend Blair Moran has taught several generations of Southeast Missourians the importance of revering our veterans and serving them, who served all of us," Kinder shared with me. "He has poured himself into this work with an infectious enthusiasm that has rallied many supporters to the same cause. And I can think of no one who is no more deserving of this award than he."

Would you join me is honoring the 2019 Southeast Missourian Spirit of America recipient: James Blair Moran.

Tribute to those who paid the ultimate price

Blair Moran acceptance speech

I humbly accept this award this evening, but let me say all of you gathered here for this patriotic event also represent the true spirit of America.

Your attendance bears witness to your love and admiration of our great nation as we celebrate this 243rd birthday.

Of course you all know this could have never happened without the service and sacrifice of members of our Armed Services. And as we assemble here this evening, there are service members carrying anywhere from 80 to 100 pounds of their backs in the desolate and barren mountains of Afghanistan who are truly in harm's way.

And the Naval Task Force now steaming in the dangerous Straights of Hormuz subject at any time to a deadly strike on their ships from Iranian missiles.

And these brave men and women of our Armed Services also truly represent the spirit of America by placing their life on the line as we observe this special holiday, and it should be noted they all volunteered for this dangerous duty since we no longer have a draft.

So in other words, no one is making them put themselves in harm's way -- it is their love of country that calls them to serve the greatest country on the face of this earth.

And since 9/11 we have celebrated the Fourth of July under the threat of a very evil force that can only be described as cruel and barbaric.

And with this threat members of our Armed Services have been wounded and maimed. And those paying the ultimate price number over 7,000.

So I end my remarks in memory of them and all those who stood the ground and took the fall for our freedoms in the past 243 years. It is a poem written by Civil War poet Theodore O'Hara titled "The Bivouac of the Dead":

The muffled drum's sad roll has beat

The soldier's last tattoo;

No more on Life's parade shall meet

That brave and fallen few.

On Fame's eternal camping-ground

Their silent tents are spread,

And Glory guards, with solemn round,

The bivouac of the dead.

No rumor of the foe's advance

Now swells upon the wind;