Blacks saying bye-bye to Biden

A new report from Pew Research shows that the sharpest drop in approval for President Joe Biden is among the Democratic Party's most loyal and consistent supporters -- Black protestants.

In March 2021, shortly after he took office, Biden's support among Black protestants stood at 92%. By January 2022, this was down to 65%, a drop of 27 points.

Over the same period, overall national approval for the president, per Gallup, was down from 54% to 40% -- 14 points. About half the drop among Black protestants.

Other polls among all Black voters tell the same story.

An NBC poll shows Black approval for Biden dropping from 83% last April to 64% now. A Quinnipiac University poll shows Black approval during Biden's first year in office dropping from 78% to 57%.

What's going on? Should Democratic strategists be worried that a sea-change is occurring among voters on whom they could always most depend?

Trying to define some new grand reality is always a dangerous game in political analysis.

But what we can do is note two major areas of great concern to Black Americans where they have reason to be dissatisfied with the leadership they see in Washington.

One is inflation.

The president and his Federal Reserve chairman bear responsibility for the new round of inflation now rearing its head and disrupting American lives.

The Wall Street Journal recently noted in an editorial that the now 7.5% annualized increase in the price level is the worst in 40 years. During January "some 73% of the items saw annual price rises of 3% or higher" and "some 55% of items saw inflation of 5% or higher."

A Gallup poll in December showed that 71% of households earning $40,000 per year or less reported hardship as result of price increases; 28% reported "severe hardship"; and 42% reported "moderate hardship."