Blacks and Trump

President Donald Trump just rolled out his new "Black Economic Empowerment Platinum Plan."

The plan focuses on building on his achievements since 2016 to improve the lives of Black Americans by creating more opportunity to participate in a growing economy and to achieve greater security in life and property.

A poll by The Hill and HarrisX released almost a month ago, after the Republican convention, showed approval for Trump surging among Blacks, to 24% -- triple the 8% he got in the 2016 election.

A recent Washington Post/ABC poll and a recent Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll show the president at 9% and 5% Black support, respectively.

If indeed the post-convention surge in support from Blacks is eroding, it's important to think about why that might be happening.

The Census Bureau just published its annual report called "Income and Poverty in the United States: 2019." The data shows substantial economic gains among Black Americans that would very much justify strong new Black support for the president.

Among the data reported is annual gains in real median income for all U.S. households, and for Black households in particular, from 1967 to 2019.

The average U.S. household median income increased 6.8% from 2018 to 2019, the largest increase in history. However, the median Black household income increased even more -- 8%, also the largest in history.

Furthermore, as American Enterprise Institute economist Mark Perry notes, the 8% increase was "almost nine times the average annual increase of 0.90% over the last half-century."

The report also breaks out Black households by defining them as low-income, middle-income or high-income. Low-income is defined as $25,000 annual income or less, middle-income as $25,000 to $75,000 and high-income as above $75,000.