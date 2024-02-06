Black youth want freedom

Among the key headlines from the 2022 election were gains by Republicans among minority voters.

According to the AP VoteCast survey, Republican House candidates got 14% of the Black vote, almost twice the 8% of the Black vote that Republicans captured in 2020 and 2018.

The difference between the percentage of Black votes that Democrats got compared to Republicans was 68 points, compared to a difference of 83 points in the 2020 election and 82 points in 2018.

This was even more pronounced among younger Black voters, ages 18-44, where the difference between percentage voting Democrat and Republican was 54 points, compared to 76 points in 2020 and 75 in 2018.

The Republican Party is most aggressively taking root among younger Black voters.

Per Pew Research, 28% of Black Republicans are ages 18-29, compared to 17% of Black Democrats and 10% of white Republicans.

My own sense is that younger Blacks are less inclined to think of themselves primarily by race and less inclined to think of their future in terms of racial group identity politics.

Pew Research data shows 58% of Black Republicans say that their race is an "extremely or very important" aspect of their personal identity. This compared to 82% of Black Democrats.

Twenty one percent of Black Republicans, compared to 6% of Black Democrats, say their race is of little or no importance to their personal identity.

Also worth noting is that 50% of Black Republicans live in lower-income households.

So, in general, Black Republicans tend to be younger and poorer.