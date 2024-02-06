Birthright operates a mission of love

The efforts in New York, Virginia, Illinois and other states to expand abortion is downright sickening. How did we become a country that not only allows but celebrates abortion up to the point of birth? And now, allowing a child born after a failed abortion to die without receiving life-preserving care. Heart-breaking.
One of the tired arguments is that pro-lifers don't want to support children born to parents in poverty. That is simply not true.
There are numerous programs to help those in poverty, including children. But furthermore, there are churches and organizations that go to great lengths to care for expectant parents and their children.
On Monday, I visited the Birthright office in Cape Girardeau. Outside the office there were students from Catholic schools in New York along with some of their peers from Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau doing yard work and installing a fence for the organization. It's part of an annual service week.
The students talked about the importance of serving others as part of the body of Christ and the significance of recognizing an unborn baby's right to life. You couldn't help but be hopeful. Not just because the students were serving, but because of how deep their conviction was when it came to matters of life.
That spirit of hope and love continued inside as Birthright volunteers worked in different parts of the converted house on Hopper Road. One woman sat at the front desk, taking calls and connecting new moms with food and other resources. In the basement, two ladies stood side by side folding donated baby clothes. There was a food closet with some basic food items as well as formula.
The organization, which has been serving women in Cape Girardeau for 45 years, is one of love. There is no "qualifying" for assistance. And there's also no condemnation. It's all about loving others, said Birthright director Kim Sellers.
"We're not going to judge you on your choice," Sellers said. "We tell them that. Whatever you choose is all going to be hard. It's hard being a single mom. It's hard placing a baby up for adoption. ... But the hardest is having that abortion because it not just eliminates the life growing within you but it's going to rip a piece of your soul away, too. You think that it won't. You don't think there will be any repercussions, but we can promise you that there are."
Birthright serves about 400 women each month, which represents about 1,200 clients over the year. And the help begins before the baby is born. A volunteer is matched with the expectant mother and calls her throughout the pregnancy to check on her and connect her with resources.
Sellers recalled a conversation she heard between two clients one day. One of the moms previously had an abortion and cautioned the other woman not to follow in her footsteps.
"Don't do it," Sellers recalled the woman saying. "I had one. They tried to talk me out of it and I didn't listen. And I have so much regret over it. Don't do it."
More than three dozen individuals volunteer with Birthright, doing everything from talking with clients to yard work. Sellers affectionately referred to her yard work volunteers as "Holy Mowers," but the truth is that each of the volunteers is doing God's work.
One aspect I was not fully aware of is the abortion reversal "cocktail." If taken early enough, a woman who took the abortion pill can potentially have it reversed if she receives the medication early enough in the pregnancy.
Sellers said Missouri's 72-hour waiting period for an abortion has been a positive step, allowing women more time to consider all their options.
One misconception about Birthright is that some believe they are not 100 percent pro-life. Sellers said that's false, but added if a woman does choose to have an abortion they will still love her.
Birthright also works with Options for Women in Cape when it comes to providing ultrasounds, something that Birthright doesn't have the capability to do on its own.
Sellers said at one time Birthright sent cards to mothers thanking them for choosing life. But they've changed the messaging now by sending Mother's Day cards thanking them for being a great mom or a card to let the woman know someone is praying for them.
It's a reminder to each of us who preach about the right to life to not only argue about it within the context of politics, but to actively support the organizations doing good work to help the least of these. What a blessing Birthright is to so many in our community.
Lucas Presson is assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian.
