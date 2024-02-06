Birthday reflections: 5 lessons from this 50-year-old

Fifty years old? How is that possible? Was it not just yesterday that I began counting the days until I became a teenager? And here I am about to turn 50 on Sunday. It's quite a thing, how that happens.

I remember turning 30 and being so depressed about being "old." Forty didn't bother me at all. I mean, I was already 30, "so what difference does it make now?" I'd joke. I'm not one of those people who has a problem sharing my age. Until recently, no one believed me anyway, and there are still a few naive ones who don't -- at least they're kind enough to say that! There's no sadness in aging. What's sad is if we have nothing to show for it. So here are five lessons I have to show for it, in no certain order.

1. Time goes really fast. It does. One day, you're wondering how one summer lasts 10 years. The next, you're wondering how 10 years flew by in what seemed like one summer. When I was a child, adults would say the older you got, the faster time flew. "Yeah, whatever," you thought, as you filed that with the rest of the cute sayings you were tired of hearing adults say. Or, more likely, you didn't even think about what they were saying because you were trying to figure out why the day was dragging. Sooner rather than later, that saying comes back to you, and you realize, "They weren't lying!"

2. Relationships matter. We can spend time building empires or padding bank accounts or gathering book knowledge -- not that it's wrong to desire success. But -- and now I'm really showing my age -- as Billy Dee Williams said in the film "Mahogany" -- "success is nothing without someone you love to share it with." Loving people, treating people right, investing in people -- those are the things that matter most. Recognizing, too, that family comes in all different colors and backgrounds is vital. Blood is important, but family often extends beyond that. Do not limit yourself.