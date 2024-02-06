Big media is overdue for a colonoscopy

Love Trump or hate Trump.

Whatever you think about him, you have to admit that the mainstream liberal news media have been doing a round-the-clock colonoscopy on him since the day he said he was running for the presidency.

The New York Times, the Washington Post and the rest of the East Coast media complex have also done colonoscopies on his children.

But as we know, it's not just the Trump family that gets special mistreatment from the biased journalists of Big Media.

They have been practicing politically driven colonoscopies on just about every conservative who pops up on the national radar since Sarah Palin was a TV sports reporter.

As Ron DeSantis is sure to find out soon, no tale of misbehavior or alleged act of political incorrectness is ever too outlandish or too flimsy or too long ago for the ideological proctologists of liberal journalism.

We all remember what they did to smear U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

They took a time machine back to his high school days looking for incriminating dirt — and they automatically believed and headlined every rumor, piece of cheap gossip or politically motivated lie they dug up.

Meanwhile, as if we needed any further proof that the liberal media sleep with the Democrat Party, for three years they've refused to look into the Hunter Biden laptop story.

Ordinarily, the discovery of Hunter's laptop would have had journalists drooling over thoughts of Pulitzers and fighting each other to see who'd break the biggest scoop.

Ordinarily, the journalists at the New York Times and "60 Minutes" would have been all over the laptop story.

By now they would have sent their reporters all over the planet, tracking down the names and connecting the big dots between the sacks of money Hunter received from his "jobs" in China, Ukraine and Russia and the big guy in the White House.