Big Brothers Big Sisters needs more men to volunteer

Back in 1998 I had a dream of implementing an organized and sustainable youth mentoring organization in our community. There were many mentoring programs and groups in our community at that time all with a purpose of helping our youth succeed. But that was the problem. They were all programs. Programs have a beginning and an end. We needed a better way of doing things.
Important events happen for a reason, and it was an important happenstance in 1999 that brought a small group of devoted community members together from Cape Girardeau with representatives of the St Louis Chapter of Big Brothers Big Sisters. As a result of many meetings and subsequent partnership, the southern region office was opened in Cape Girardeau.
Now 20 years later the need is just as great. That is why I am encouraging our community to support the "90 Men in 90 Days" volunteer recruitment campaign. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri (BBBSEMO) is embarking on the "90 Men in 90 Days" campaign which kicks off Oct. 1 and runs through the end of the year (Dec. 29).
Boys in our service territory of Cape Girardeau County are growing up on our waiting list, according to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri CEO Rebecca (Becky) J. Hatter. Hatter says, "And sadly, we have to turn parents away when they call us because we do not have enough Big Brothers, Big Couples, or Big Families to match with their children."
To support this campaign and sign up to become a Big, visit www.bbbsemo.org and click "volunteer today." For more information about the campaign, the agency's being named 2018 Agency of the Year or to schedule an interview, contact Hatter at 314-361-5900. To learn more about the campaign in the Cape Girardeau area, contact Ashley Seiler at aseiler@bbbemo.org, 573-339-0184.
Thank you to all the friends, donors, volunteers, champions and advocates who have made this agency possible and sustainable. Thank you for your support and efforts to make a difference in the life of a child.
Charlie Herbst is a Cape Girardeau county commissioner and volunteer for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri.
