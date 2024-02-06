Big Brothers Big Sisters needs more men to volunteer

Back in 1998 I had a dream of implementing an organized and sustainable youth mentoring organization in our community. There were many mentoring programs and groups in our community at that time all with a purpose of helping our youth succeed. But that was the problem. They were all programs. Programs have a beginning and an end. We needed a better way of doing things.

Important events happen for a reason, and it was an important happenstance in 1999 that brought a small group of devoted community members together from Cape Girardeau with representatives of the St Louis Chapter of Big Brothers Big Sisters. As a result of many meetings and subsequent partnership, the southern region office was opened in Cape Girardeau.

Now 20 years later the need is just as great. That is why I am encouraging our community to support the "90 Men in 90 Days" volunteer recruitment campaign. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri (BBBSEMO) is embarking on the "90 Men in 90 Days" campaign which kicks off Oct. 1 and runs through the end of the year (Dec. 29).