Biden's welcome program for illegals

Millions of Americans are paying taxes this week. What worsens the pain is to see President Joe Biden spending our tax money on hotel stays, debit cards and cellphones for migrants illegally crossing the southern border.

Biden is rolling out the welcome mat.

Illegal border crossers will no longer be treated like criminals but more like customers. The president's fiscal budget, presented March 28, cuts funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement by 8% despite an expected surge in migrants and reduces detention beds. Meanwhile, Biden's increasing funding for a speedier service for migrants entering the country illegally, with more flights and ground transportation. Kind of like a travel agency.

As of late May, Customs and Border Protection officials will not be able to send back migrants using Title 42, a legal tool devised to limit immigration during COVID-19. Illegal immigration is predicted to surge to 18,000 people a day. Biden isn't planning to deter it, only to accommodate it.

There will be no punishment for sneaking into the country, or what the White House prefers to call "irregular" immigration.

Migrants won't be detained in crowded facilities, sleeping under metallic sheets. These facilities are being phased out.

After crossing and being apprehended, migrants are fingerprinted and handed an Order of Release and Recognizance, granting them a legal right to travel in the U.S., so long as they report to an ICE officer when they reach their destination.

Then they're welcomed by Catholic Charities or other nonprofits, who help with travel instructions. Some are taken directly to bus stations or airports. But many others are checked into hotels for one or two days of R&R before continuing to the destination of their choice. Call it the Catch and Concierge experience.

Over the last year, the Biden administration has contracted hotel space in Scottsdale, Arizona, El Paso, Texas, and other sites to house migrants while they're provided COVID screening, medical care, hot meals and a chance to shower and rest. What's next? Mints on the pillow?