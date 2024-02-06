Biden's week of mostly bad reelection news

I think Biden got himself into this mess in part because he made the very common mistake of overreading his 2020 victory and raising expectations for his presidency. Again, you'd think Biden wouldn't have made this mistake and not just because of the whole "compare me to the alternative" shtick. The data were clear all along that large numbers of Biden voters voted against Trump, not for Biden. In a large Morning Consult 2020 survey of people who voted for Biden, 44% said that they cast their ballot as "more of a vote against Donald Trump" than for Joe Biden.

It should be noted that some number of those voters were not anti-Trump Republicans, swing-voting independents and moderates, as many analysts often assume. Some were well to his left. After all, it's as easy to imagine a Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren voter saying they were voting against Trump rather than for Biden as it is to imagine a Liz Cheney Republican saying it.

Biden's dilemma — and his only path out — can be found in the fact that he's lost support from both the anti-Trump forces and moderate Republicans. Significant numbers of young, Black and Latino Democrats have turned sour on Biden, and so have independents. In July 2021 — before the Afghanistan withdrawal — Biden had 61% support among independents. Now it's 37%.

The response to these dismal numbers from Democrats — at least in public — is to point out that President Barack Obama was also polling very badly during the same period in 2011, and yet Obama went on to beat his opponent, Sen. Mitt Romney, handily. Fair enough. But does anyone think Biden can campaign the way Obama did? Do they think he has the special bond with young and minority voters that Obama had? Because of Biden's "age" — a catchall label for his chronological age but also his mental acuity and energy level — the Biden campaign is already contemplating a Rose Garden strategy to mirror his 2020 "basement" strategy. The difference between now and then is that Biden had COVID-19 to justify running from the basement in 2020. Now, avoiding the campaign trail will simply reinforce the idea that he doesn't have the energy to hit the hustings.

The president's only path is to solidify and expand the anti-Trump coalition, not the pro-Biden coalition, including newly energetic abortion-rights supporters. It's very hard to see how he can manage to make a lot of Democrats very excited to vote for Joe Biden. But he can make them excited to vote against Donald Trump. So expect to hear "don't compare me to the Almighty, compare me to the alternative" for the next year.

Jonah Goldberg is editor-in-chief of The Dispatch and the host of The Remnant podcast.